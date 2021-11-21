The day Elsa Pataky made Jesulín de Ubrique leave Ambiciones at his worst

After the storm, calm always comes, and if not, tell Jesulín de Ubrique. It could be said that the bullfighter “did not win to annoyance” after the last clashes carried out by his daughter and his ex. Julia Janeiro and Brayan Mejía had a strong argument outside a well-known nightclub in Madrid that ended with a medical report and a complaint. Some events that broke the temporary calm in which Jesulín and his wife, María José Campanario, seemed to live.

But there is no harm that lasts a hundred years, and this very weekend an event took place in which Jesulín has been able to enjoy, a lot. Seville hosted the thirtieth anniversary of the International Horse Show, a day in which these animals were key pieces and where they were wanted reward great faces that love them, such as Elsa Pataky, Jesulín de Ubrique, María Jiménez and Nieves Herrero. All of them received their respective award moments before the start of the exhibition, in recognition of their career and their dedication to horses. Afterwards, the four proudly posed with their trophies in the photocall, as is customary.

The show was served and Chris Hemsworth’s wife acted as the perfect master of ceremonies, demonstrating her great skill as an Amazon. Under the watchful eye of his three children, Pataky was able to enjoy a pleasant exhibition on his horse with four other riders. A Show that did not go unnoticed by Jesulín de Ubrique himself, who joined the ovation of the rest of the public before the master class that the actress had offered on her arrival in Spain.

During the rest of the event, Pataky and Jesulín remained seated almost to the side in row 0, where they were accompanied by great professionals from the horse world. Once the SICAB was over, Jesulín did not hesitate to attend the traditional dinner. A moment in which the right-hander put aside his seriousness to be very nice to all those who came to him to ask for a photo to remember.

In a most informal conversation with the press and with his group of hunter friends, Jesulín took the opportunity to give some details about his personal life, confirming that at the moment he does not plan to return to the arena. He has also assured that the pandemic had brought great problems within the world of bullfighting. A passion that he does not want to end and therefore his involvement is maximum, having given many apprentices some of them and exchanged others with well-known GP drivers, such as Álex Crivillé and Sete Gibernau. Although he has not commented anything about Julia, he has commented on his son, explaining that he likes football much more than bulls, although he has already tried to give a few passes with a heifer to confirm that this Hobbie “It’s not his thing.” However, he does like to trim horns, albeit as a hobbyist.