The day Ariana Grande beat Photoshop’s record for a photo

Ariana Grande She is one of the sexiest artists in the music industry. Nobody is indifferent to this singer who has topped the music charts for years. Besides that, it is undeniable that his style has given more than one fashion lesson to the whole world. But as impressive as she is at the top, we have a hard time thinking that she is an ordinary person with flaws. As much as we try to idealize and deify her beauty, she is still a person like any other. That is why more than one had trouble recognizing that beat Photoshop’s record on one photo.

There are many celebrities who have been accused of retouching their photographs. Sometimes it is surprising how these images are made public when they have such glaring errors. They are not always posts on Instagram or any other social network, but they go much further (like the cover of a magazine).

Making a person slimmer or reshaping their buttocks to meet the beauty standards of others can be an embarrassment to a section of fans. However, we know that fame can be cruel. The fact is that, no matter how many modifications some are made, they are not so subtle because we already know them.

The day Ariana Grande blatantly abused Photoshop was in 2015. A few days after the premiere of his hit song ‘Focus’, he posted a photograph in which he began to count the remaining days. In this capture the singer appeared with her arms crossed, with her long hair falling around and the innovative makeup that she wore at that time. Definitely, the most striking thing in the whole photo was his right hand.

The hand on your arm looks larger than normal, it is not in harmony with the rest of your body. In fact, the fingers look kilometer-long, as if they wanted to make them slimmer and somehow more elegant. And it did not work, because it seems unnatural. This isn’t the last time Ari made a slip like that though.

Another terrible Ariana Grande Photoshop

Just a month after the premiere of the 21st edition of the American program The Voice, we already knew that Grande was going to be one of the coaches. At that time, what caused a stir in networks was the flyer where the artist again had an editing problem.

According to comments from fans and other netizens, his face looked like someone else’s. The amount of adjustments they made makes many doubt its authenticity, was it not preferable to use the original image to publish that distorted photo?

The truth is that the 7-ring interpreter was not favored at all. His chin appears longer, his nose looks smaller, and his eyes are in a strange position. To complete this disastrous equation, she holds her hands together and pretends to be blowing glitter. It is not a good facial expression, unlike his companions who appear more “natural”.

Ariana Grande has had no luck with certain graphic designers. However, we still believe that she is a true diva.