The bullfighter and actress shared a box in Seville

While the VIP guests take their places in the presidential box, a babysitter accommodates some little ones whispering to them in English that from there they will see Mommy very well. Obedient, they recline in their seats. They are the children of Thor, the Norse god that the Australian Chris Hemsworth embodies in the Marvel saga, and the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky. The 30th anniversary of the International Horse Show (SICAB), the highest event in Seville’s social and economic agenda but also in the equine sector industry worldwide, was bound to mark a milestone. And so it happened: last night, before a devoted audience, Elsa Pataky appeared on the sand dressed in short and riding a steed flanked by expert horsemen to receive an award as an ambassador of Spanish culture to the antipodes.

Pataky, flanked by horsemen, on her way to collect the award presented to her by ANCCE. GTRES

The National Association of Purebred Spanish Horse Breeders (ANCCE) celebrated three decades of SICAB, also rewarding the right-handed Jesulín de Ubrique, the equestrian journalist Marta González Tarruella –daughter of the late matador Dámaso González–, the singer María Jiménez and the presenter and journalist Nieves Herrero, among other winners. Among the best known guests, Gloria Camila Ortega, Astrid Klisans, Fiona Ferrer, Paloma Lago, Miguel Abellán, the scrapping king Luis Miguel Rodríguez and the Miss International Spain model Julianna Ro.

Jesulín and Elsa Pataky coincided in row zero. GTRES

After receiving the award, Elsa Pataky took her seat in the first row of the presidential box and there was Jesulín de Ubrique. Very far from that spontaneous and rude seductive bullfighter of the 90s, he greeted the actress chivalrously and concentrated on the equestrian show. Today he is just a country man who comes every day to the Ambiciones farm from his home in the nearby town of Arcos to work with calloused hands. That makes him happy.

Jesus tells – who does not fault the Jesulín brand although 47 years contemplate it – that his son is not so interested in the world of bullfighting as in football, although he tried to tempt a heifer, but that the guy is playing dodging the bull as an amateur trimmer. From his time of glory – he was the bullfighter who did the most tasks three seasons in a row (1994, 95 and 96) – some lights suits of great sentimental value (the first he wore, those of his alternative, confirmation and retirement, a yellow one with who defied evil fario) while he has exchanged others with GP riders Álex Crivillé and Sete Gibernau.

Jesulín de Ubrique, legend of the bull, at the 30th edition of SICAB. Cristobal Dueñas

Fiona Ferrer, who is already working on the second part of The stylist, make a mental note of what happens in the feasts in which the VIPs coincide in SICAB: “See? This we saw last night [la cena de picoteo del viernes] it’s a good plot ”. The journalist and fashion expert refers to a specific shower of yew trees that we cannot reveal here.

Marta is the daughter of the disappeared right-handed Dámaso González. Ariadna Alvarez

Marta González is especially deserving of this award: she knows everything about horses and is an international popularizer of the equestrian universe, a merit that was recognized by JJ Morales Fernández, president of ANCCE, and Carlos Bohórquez Domecq, member of its Executive Committee. The journalist has just presented the second season of the program World on Horseback with the collaboration of Helen Lindes, Esther Doña, Bertín Osborne, Sergio Álvarez Moya and Antonio Velázquez, among others.

Marta explains to The vanguard that her love for animals is demonstrated not only by claiming for their rights on social media but by bending her back to take care of them every day: she herself was digging with a shovel to free pipes from the frozen snow and carrying buckets of water during the devastating storm Filomena who devastated the Community of Madrid. His back knows the bill of those days.

Luis Miguel Rodríguez, ‘the king of scrapping’. GTRES

Luis Miguel Rodríguez, the king of scrapping, is close to fulfilling an agreement that will settle his accounts with the Tax Agency and that he plans to buy a land adjacent to the million square meters where his kingdom is established, there in Parla. It is not only the largest scrapping in Europe but in the world, he clarifies.

We met him through his relationship with Carmen Martíne-Bordiú and he became a character with his own entity together with Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada and confesses that although he is not lacking friends, he does not have a formal partner. “I would have it but they leave me when they catch me with another,” he jokes. Rodríguez refuses to accept the maxim that you can’t have everything and enjoys life as it is presented to him. And just as Luismi speaks without a filter, Paloma Lago bites her tongue to not reveal any details of the program that has already started to roll and that will be revealed tomorrow, Monday afternoon on TVG.

Fiona Ferrer, Paloma Lago and Astrid Klisans. Cristobal Dueñas

Consummate Amazon, Astrid Klisans attends this edition of SICAB without her husband: Carlos Baute the singer is finalizing the release of the single that will tune in to the 2021 World Handball World Cup, based in Spain, and in whose video clip the women’s team, known as as ‘the Warriors’. “It is already the favorite song of my children. At 8 in the morning they are already asking me Lalagol”.

The Venezuelan has no hope that politics in her land will change soon: “It is an inept, incompetent government and people without any training to carry out the development of a country. The currency is deeply devalued and, paradoxically, it has had to be dollarized. The last time I went eight years ago and now I don’t dare to visit what used to be my home due to the brutal level of insecurity that exists ”.

Right-handed Miguel Abellán is managing director of the Center for Bullfighting Affairs in the Community of Madrid. GTRES

Possibly, the bullfighter Miguel Abellán, managing director of the Center for Bullfighting Affairs in the Community of Madrid, is the best profile to defend bullfighting; the economic data that he stores in his head serve to support his passion for the trade. We asked him if he is capable of putting himself on the other side to understand animalists: “I empathize that it is a beautiful animal that ends up dying and in society we are not educated or prepared for death but for life. And I am aware that animalistic globalization is taking more and more force but I believe that it is not beneficial for the animal. All part of ignorance. I am referring to the ignorance of the cultural roots of bulls in Spain, to their importance not only artistic but also social and economic ”.

Abellán explains that the bull industry is one of the most important cultural sectors in the country due to the economy it moves. “Only in concept of VAT more than 400 million euros are collected every year. Only at the San Isidro fair, around a million spectators attend and 10% of Spaniards step on a bullring a year. More than defending bullfighting, you have to make it known ”.