The brutal data of Raúl Jiménez with which he left Chicharito in the shade

Raúl Jiménez reached 37 goals in his stay in the Premier League. (Photo: PETER POWELL / EFE)



The Aztec striker, Raul Jimenez gave the victory to the team of Wolverhampton before him sub leader of the Premier League, the West Ham United and in this way they approach European competition positions. Thanks to a lonely goal from Mexican wolf in a duel corresponding to the matchday 12 at Molineux Stadium, the Wolves are momentarily placed in the sixth position.

In this way, the Mexican attacker managed to score his third goal of the season, thus placing itself between the top Mexican scorers in the Premier League from England. In addition, he could reach and become first place if he continues his good goal-scoring with Wolverhampton.

After a match in which he was fought during the first half, it was until the minute 58 when after a pass from David podence, left Raúl alone on the edge of the large area, who finished off in the first instance placing his shot at the base of the goalkeeper’s right post, Lukasz Fabianski that he could do nothing to stop the Mexican’s shot.

On the other hand, with this goal scored against West Ham United, Raúl Jiménez has increased his numbers within the Premier League and continues to climb as one of the top Mexican scorers in the English tournament.

The Mexican has a contract until June 2024 with the English team, so, if he fulfilled it fully, he would have a great opportunity to be the Mexican with most goals in the most competitive league in the world.

Javier Chicharito Hernández is the highest Mexican scorer in the Premier League with 53 touchdowns. (Photo: Twitter / @ManUtd_Es)

It should be remembered that several Mexicans have played and shone on the courts in the Premier League. There are also players like Giovani dos santos, Carlos Salcido placeholder image, Pablo Barrera and Nery Castillo that, despite having seen action in this league, they failed to score not a single goal with their respective clubs.

Otherwise, footballer like Miguel Layún with the Watford, managed to play a season and managed to do a goal; Jared borgetti, was another Aztec striker who arrived almost in the final stretch of his career, arriving for the Bolton wanderers, with whom did you get two annotations; Carlos candle He was active in the beginning as an attacker in the Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion, with both clubs he managed to score a total of 5 goals.

Also, it should be remembered that the Mexican naturalized Argentine, Guillermo Franco, he wrote down the same figure with 5 goals, who with defended the colors of the West Ham United; Raúl Jiménez, is the only Mexican currently to participate in this league, with Wolverhampton he adds a number of 37 goals and counting; Finally, Javier Hernandez is the Aztec top scorer in England, due to his gutter with 53 goals, the same ones that he got wearing the T-shirts of Manchester United and West Ham United.

Finally, the Wolves team will premiere a documentary film on the shocking injury to the skull that Raúl Jiménez suffered, which will be named Code Red. Through their social networks, the English team published a video with statements of some members of the family of the Mexican team. In addition, the testimonies of the then coach are added, Nuno Holy Spirit, the doctor Matt perry and the capital of the team, Conor Coady.

The Wolves team will premiere a documentary called “Code Rode” in which it collects the testimonies of relatives and teammates of Raúl Jiménez after his skull injury. (Photo: Shaun Botterill / REUTERS)

It is worth mentioning that the Aztec attacker is returning to his good form after his injury, in which he suffered a skull fracture in a clash against the Brazilian defender, David Luiz that took him away from the courts for several months and even missing much of last season.

Filming will premiere on November 20 on the content platform of the BBC, while until December 8 will be available in official channels of the Wolves.

