The best pound for pound? Terence Crawford to Porter with a tremendous KO and puts pressure on Canelo Álvarez

On USA, Terence crawford defeated by KO10 to Shawn porter to successfully defend your WBO World Welterweight Title. The champion gave lecture to get back into the discussion of the best pound for pound. Does it surpass Canelo Álvarez?

The born in Omaha I came from beating Kell brook with a magnificent KO in the fourth round, while that of Ohaio came with a points victory against Sebastian Formella. On the other hand, tonight the champion showed why he is one of the best fighters today because he showed everything he knows how to do with a unique effectiveness and a neat defense to counterattack.

However, the start of combat Shawn porter He went out to mark the ring by hugging, moving and hitting in a few moments. Despite this, in the second, third and fourth rounds Terence Crawford He moved a lot to defend himself to get in and out with a clear, powerful punch to the face to start dominating the round.

Anyway, the break of the fight occurred at the beginning of the sixth round since Omaha he dodged all the blows that were thrown at him and the reaction was very effective against a challenger who did not see how all the blows reached his face. Given this panorama, it seemed that the combat ended on the cards.

However, the tenth round came and Crawford landed on porter all kinds of punches to take him to lano to Porter, after an uppercut, but got up. Behind this, Show Time He returned to the fight, but again received a harsh punishment for which his corner decided to stop the fight after the second fall.