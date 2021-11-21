The best Jack Nicholson movies you didn’t remember anymore

Warner Bros. Pictures



One of Jack Nicholson’s best known films is the acclaimed thriller The glow, where he plays Jack Torrence, a frustrated writer who moves with his wife Wendy and son Danny to the Overlook Hotel to work as a nightstand and focus on his novel.

However, Jack Nicholson has won over the audience and critics with many more characters. In fact, the seasoned actor has 12 Oscar nominations, of which he won three. We present 10 of his films so you can learn more about his work.

# 1 Caught with no way out (1975)

Jack Nicholson’s first Oscar won was thanks to his work on Trapped without exit. In the 1975 film, Jack plays RP McMurphy, a criminal who declares himself insane to avoid going to prison and thus spend his days in a mental institution.

On this site, you will enjoy great influence over other patients and together you constantly rebel against the cruel nurse Mildred Ratched. However, your rebellion can have serious consequences.

# 2 Before Leaving (2007)

In 2007, Nicholson shared the screen with Morgan Freeman in the emotional story of Edward and Carter, two men who suffer from terminal illnesses and decide to venture into a series of extraordinary activities such as parachuting or riding motorcycles on the Great Wall of China for the sole purpose of live everything you have dreamed of before saying goodbye to this world.

# 3 The Strength of Affection (1983)

His portrayal of Garrett Breedlove in The strength of affection (1983) earned him his second Oscar. The film tells us about the life and relationship between Aurora and Emma’s mother and daughter: their discussions, frictions, joys and interactions with love, mainly the connection that Aurora lives with her neighbor Garrett (Jack).

# 4 Better … Impossible (1997)

His third Oscar –second for best leading actor– was achieved thanks to his portrayal of Melvin Udal, a writer with obsessive-compulsive and homophobic disorder who experiences a 180º change in his life when he has to take care of his gay neighbor’s puppy and his only friend Carol, a patient waitress who seems to be the only one to tolerate him, must miss work to take care of her son.

# 5 The Departed (2007)

Martin Scorsese’s thrilling thriller introduces us to the game between the Boston police and the powerful Irish mob as both sides try to get the upper hand with an insider.

As an undercover cop breaks into the Irish mob led by manipulator Frank Costello (Nicholson), the mobster also entrusts a seasoned criminal to infiltrate the police department. Everything gets complicated and explodes when both sides know that there is a mole among their ranks.

# 6 Matter of Honor (1992)

Matter of honor It immerses us in the complicated and exhausting trial where lawyer and Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee tries to defend a pair of Marines accused of the death of a comrade.

The mission is not easy and less so when the investigation sheds light on the corruption and questionable actors that are being carried out in order to cover up Colonel Nathan R. Jessep, the character of Jack Nicholson.

# 7 Mad With Anger (2003)

On Mad with rage The actor plays the eccentric therapist Buddy Rydell, who is tasked with helping Dave Buznick, played by Adam Sandler, through an anger management course. However, his aggressive and extravagant practices, instead of helping Dave, cause him to lose his sanity.

# 8 Someone Has To Give In (2003)

Nicholson also has experience in romantic stories such as with his role in Someone has to concede, where he plays Harry Sanborn, a successful elderly executive who during a romantic getaway with his new girlfriend Marin, a woman much younger than him, suffers a heart attack.

The situation becomes extremely uncomfortable when Harry is in the care of his girlfriend’s mother, Erica, a woman almost his own age, and the attraction and chemistry between the two begins to emerge.

# 9 Batman (1989)

The renowned actor also has a very important credit in the world of superheroes when he gave life to the legendary villain Joker in the Batman film directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton as the iconic Dark Knight.

# 10 The Prizzi Family Honor (1985)

In 1985, Jack Nicholson played Charley Partanna, a hitman for the powerful Prizzi mobster family who falls in love with the beautiful Irene Walker, a supposed tax consultant.

However, his growing love meets a major obstacle when Charley discovers that his crush is a hit man and is a traitor to the Prizzis, the family that has been so good to him. This situation will put you in a dilemma between loyalty and love.

