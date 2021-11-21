The appearance of Jesulín de Ubrique to commemorate the 30th anniversary of SICAB – Carlos Pérez Gimeno





Jesulín | File

The expectation was served by seeing the right-hander for everything that is happening with his daughter Julia Janeiro. Jesulín de Ubrique appeared at the photocall, posed for graphics and without a word withdrew.

It has been known for a long time that the right-hander does not want to get into any kind of controversy nor does he want to comment on his family. He did not speak, for example, of his daughters Julia and Andrea. Once the awards were handed out and before starting the traditional dinner, the teacher did allow himself to take photos with everyone who requested it and he did maintain a conversation in a relaxed and very pleasant tone.

Jesulin He was charming at all times and when asked if he is going to return to the ring, he commented that he is not coming back at the moment. When asked about his son, he will not follow in his footsteps because what he likes is soccer. A few years ago he asked his father to try and gave a few passes with a heifer and, when he finished, the first thing he said was that he would not do it again. It wasn’t his thing. The only thing he likes to do in front of a horned is to trim him, to be an amateur trimmer.

Elsa Pataky | File

He spent a long time talking about the world of the bull and the consequences that the pandemic has brought. Of his career, he commented that he has several bullfighter suits saved as his alternative, his confirmation and withdrawal, without forgetting a yellow one to make it clear that he is not superstitious. He has given many to bullfighters who were starting and has exchanged several with GP riders such as Álex Crivillé and Sete Gibernau.

He did not talk about personal issues at all and was accompanied by a group of friends who are dedicated to hunting, a hobby that he shares and practices all his life.

Nieves Herrero at SICAB | File

For its part, another of the winners was the actress Elsa Pataky, which was not seen at any time. It became known that she was with her three children, who could not be seen either, and at the time of collecting her award she appeared dressed in a short mounted on horseback surrounded by several horsemen and received the award as an ambassador of Spanish culture. As is known, the actress has lived for several years in Australia with her husband Chris Hemsworth. Before ending the act, the actress disappeared and did not even have the detail of staying for dinner.

Another of the winners was the journalist Nieves Herrero, a great fan of the horse world, who commented on how satisfied she was with the good reception her latest book was having, which deals with the jewels of the Bourbons. Singer Maria Jimenez was another of the winners and attended accompanied by her son. Due to health problems, he could not stay for dinner. Another of the winners was Marta Gonzalez, daughter of the late bullfighter Dámaso González, who received his award for his professional career in the equestrian world. Among the guests was the Sevillian Julianna Ro, our Miss Spain International who next year will compete in Japan to try to obtain the international title.