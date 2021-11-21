The 4 most favored signs over time

The choice of Robert Downey Jr as the cover of this note is not random: our dear Hombre de Hierro it is Aries in the zodaco (he was born on April 4, 1965), which leads us to understand why his appeal has been increasing with the passage of time.

According to the astrology, there are four signs that have their best moment in the call “second half“of life. They are like wine, they say: they improve with the passage of time.

Probably this attractiveness not only has to do with a physical issue, but people born under these signs denote maturity and wisdom, which makes them more interesting.

These 4 signs get more interesting as time goes by

Aries

It is not usually a sign of beauty, although it does provide great appeal especially to men (like the aforementioned Robert Downey Jr). It gives a physique of a warrior or gladiator, adapted to fighting and an aggressive or belligerent disposition that can be seen even in the most beautiful and physically best natives.

See also: The 4 most familiar signs that enjoy being at home

The most beautiful women also show a strong character, a contained and latent aggressiveness or a bold and willful disposition.

Taurus

Here we will find natives of great beauty, often harmonic, sensual and voluptuous features, especially in women, although it also produces masculine beauty in men and they are among the most attractive. Even in those who are not so graceful we will find a refined personality together with a remarkable natural attraction, points out the El Cordillerano site.

Actor George Clooney (60 years old) is from Taurus

Gminis

Experience tells us that we will find a large number of people of obvious beauty and attractiveness, especially women who are also joined by an open and communicative disposition.

See also: These are the most stalking signs of the zodiac

There will also be very handsome and attractive men, although not as often. In addition, they tend to appear younger than they are and always retain an adolescent appearance.

Capricorn

This sign give its best physical qualities already in maturity or even the second half of life, it is usually its most attractive moment. Women have a strong character that shows through their features, look and expression.