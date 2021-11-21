Sylvester Stallone’s wife turned 53 and her beauty captivates her fans

Without a doubt one of the most famous and historical actors on the big screen is Sylvester Stallone that through his films he knew how to conquer the hearts of millions of people from all over the world. Clearly his most recognized characters were Rocky and Rambo where until today they are reproduced by adults and children.

While, this time, we will talk about one of the most important women in his life, specifically his wife Jennifer flavin with which the protagonist of “The Demolisher” He has been married for 24 years. While in the month of May they celebrated their wedding anniversary and the famous actor celebrated it in his official accounts.

As the saying goes “the third time is the charm” and this worked for him since in 1997 he married for the third time. It was with the American businesswoman and model Jennifer flavin. Without a doubt, she has become the great love of his life since they are currently together and share moments of how happy they are. Also with her they have three daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet respectively.

On May 17, the talented Hollywood actor and the gorgeous woman turned 24 as spouses. Because of that, Sly shared a photo with his current wife on his official account of Instagram that fell in love with all his followers. In addition to it he added the following message: “It’s happy 24th Wedding Anniversary Time !!! Time is flying but I have a blessed life Thanks to my wife and Family” (Happy 24th wedding anniversary !!! Time flies but I have a blessed life thanks to my wife and my family).

While yesterday, Jennifer Flavin, turned 53 years old. That is why both her daughters and her husband shared photos of her on their official profiles of the aforementioned social network with emotional messages that captivated all their followers. Also in them you can see how beautiful the former American model is currently.