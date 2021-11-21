Suri Cruise imposed fashion in the best style of her mother with flared jeans and tennis shoes – New Woman

Although it seems like yesterday that her famous parents, Katie holmes and Tom Cruise, they welcomed him, the reality is that time has passed and Suri cruise she is no longer a tender child.

The only begotten of the ex-partner is today a full-fledged teenager that not only bears a great resemblance to her mother, she also has a style marked by her influence.

Being very small, Suri captured the attention and imposed fashion with the exquisite sense fashion that she wasted wearing pretty dresses like a real princess.

Now, at 15 years of age, not only is she taller, she has also put aside her dresses to gamble for more casual and simple outfits composed of basic.

This is demonstrated in each of his outings by New York with her mom or her friends. As he did in recent days when dictating trend for winter season with a cozy look.

Suri Cruise is an example of style in a casual outfit for winter

Last Tuesday, November 16, Suri was captured while walking through the Big Apple in a air attire vintage in the best classic style of his famous mother.

At the outing with a friend, the young lady looked like a normal teenager with a great sense of fashion in a dark blue corduroy jacket with beige fur lapels.

Cruise paired this stylish piece very nineties and slightly oversize with a tan wool sweater with a diamond pattern very preppy.

He also finished off the informal outfit for the informal walk with a pair of jeans that will be the sensation during the winter: an indigo model and with a very subtle flared boot.

The fashion icon teen further taught that these jeans are best worn with a pair of sneakers; a shoe that never fails and is trend in winter.

In your case, you chose classic low-top Converse, but in deep blue to escape the monotony of basic black and white.

Of course, he did not forget to carry a mask to protect yourself from covid-19. This time, a fuchsia in contrast to his style a little grunge.

Suri, in the stylistic footsteps of Katie Holmes

During their walk in an uncertain and completely unnoticed direction over the cameras, it became noticeable Suri has grown a lot since the world met her in 2006.

But, especially, it became clear that every time he looks more like his mother. Not only in his physique, but also in his way of dressing.

And is that the flattering and simple look that he chose on this occasion inevitably reminds us of Katie holmes from the angle you look at it.

In this way, the young woman proved that she has learned everything from her mother in matters of fashion and, apparently, will follow in your footsteps in the stylistic spheres.

Although, it should be noted that Suri also has her own essence.

“He came out very strong, he has always had a strong personality“Holmes expressed about his only daughter in an interview with InStyle in 2020.

“I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to educate her in her individuality. To make sure she’s 100 percent herself and strong, confident and capable… ”she concluded.