Sue Y. Nabi, the trans CEO who has changed the world of cosmetics | EL PAÍS Weekly: Characters

At 44 years old, Sue Y. Nabi (Algeria, 53 years old) had already achieved it all in the beauty industry. Or almost everything. He joined the L’Oréal group long before he reached his thirties and in the almost two decades that he spent there he managed, with excellent results, the management of firms such as L’Oréal Paris or Lancôme. But one day Nabi disappeared from the map. The person who changed the concept of beauty by hiring mature actresses and who had promoted several of the products that are still among the best sellers needed a new challenge. His solvency reinventing existing brands was more than proven and Nabi wanted to create a firm from scratch. Despite the fact that the French conglomerate had provided him with a meteoric career, he could not understand this concern. With his resignation he made it clear to them that his ambition was not a whim. In the five years it took to develop Orveda, a vegan cosmetics line, there was no sign of Nabi. “True, but she was still alive and working hard. Creating a brand out of scratch and launching it just before the pandemic was super important because it gave me what I probably lacked in my years at L’Oréal, and that’s why Peter Harf [presidente ejecutivo de Coty] He asked me to run the company. What made me unique is that no one had had these two types of experiences, as an entrepreneur and as a leading brand manager, ”she argues.

This interview took place in mid-September at Coty’s laboratories in Versoix, Geneva. That is where fragrances are born, a mainstay of the business that was seriously affected by the new consumption habits that the pandemic brought. During the tour of the different departments they show the testers contactless in which they have been working in anticipation of a possible new wave. In Monaco is the skin care laboratory, the division that grew the most during confinement and that has served its competitors to pull the bandwagon for so many uncertain months. Precisely, several analysts blamed Coty’s poor results on the fact that they did not have any relevant treatment brand in their portfolio, although this statement is not entirely accurate. “People don’t remember, but 20 years ago Lancaster was much more innovative than that famous brand that I’m not going to mention because I don’t want to make enemies. He invented retinol treatments using liposomes, those capsules created to penetrate the skin without irritating it. He also invented modern sun protection with technologies to protect DNA from external radiation. When I arrived, people said that we did not know how to do treatment and a year later we have Lancaster as a reference for regeneration reinventing itself in China before returning to Europe; Kylie Cosmetics, founded by Kylie Jenner and intended for Gen Z, or the Kim brand [Kardashian] that is going to be destined for the millennials. We also hope to develop more treatment products in our consumer brands because, ultimately, this company has decided that treatment is a serious strategic priority, ”says Nabi. She assures that, among all the brands of inflluencers, Kylie Cosmetics is the one that has performed above expectations, apart from showing that the DTC (direct to consumer) business model can be very profitable, and not only by taking distributors out of the equation. “Kylie Jenner has increased her Instagram followers by 60 million in the past year [actualmente cuenta con 280 millones de seguidores y es la tercera más popular del planeta], two million recently in a week. During live sessions, connect with people who comment: ‘I like it’, ‘I hate it’, ‘Why don’t you do this or that?’ That gives us ideas for upcoming releases. This is the power of dealing directly with the consumer ”, he explains.

The acquisition of several of Procter & Gamble’s brands in 2016, including Max Factor, Rimmel, Gucci or Hugo Boss, cost Coty investors € 11.3 billion. At the time of purchase, the outlook was promising. However, until the incorporation of Nabi several of them were not giving the projected benefits. “CoverGirl is a brand that kept losing market. The problem is that the people at P&G who bought it seven years ago decided to invest in lipsticks, eye shadows, small categories that were trending because they wanted it to look like other young niche brands, but it was strong because it sold products for Americans of all ages looking for a good base for daily use, a good mask. Since we have returned to their DNA investing in a makeup line clean [formulaciones con el mínimo de ingredientes que evitan ciertos componentes químicos] and in Lash Blast Clean Mascara, CoverGirl has increased its market share for the first time in five years. They told me that I was not going to achieve it, but we made it happen ”, she says with satisfaction. As if not to be: the results they announced for fiscal year 2021 have been very good. The company has grown above market expectations, as well as its profitability and capitalization. “In the time I’ve been here, the shares have risen from 1.72 to 6.02 euros. They no longer see us as a problematic company, but as a very well organized company that fixes what it has to fix and with the necessary brands to grow in the next decade ”.

As to whether the licensing business, key in the Coty network, is a minefield – Valentino lasted barely six years in the hands of Puig, who in turn took Gaultier from BPI, now part of the Shiseido group -, Confident shows. “The best way to mitigate this risk is to create a strong, healthy and profitable business with which we are happy and with which the fashion firms that license us are also happy. Problems occur when there is a misunderstanding or there is not the same level of ambition by both parties. For me, there is the same risk as in a business that is yours: if it does not work, someone will not come to take it from you, but you will have to be the one to stop it. It’s about finding the right recipe, the right products and the right advertising ”. If there is someone with the intuition necessary to put a face to the desires of the moment, that is her.

The Y preceding his surname corresponds to Youcef, his deadname (the name they gave him at birth). Nabi is a woman who has never hidden her past. Conventionality does not enter into his vocabulary, not even in the moments when he is required to touch the fiber of half the planet. “I asked Jane Fonda to be the face of a cosmetic line when she was 68 years old. Together with Julia [Roberts], in their 40s they were great successes. People had many doubts and sometimes believed that I was alone in this matter, but today I can say that I am proud, although it is not a question of pride, but of doing the right thing. His has been the decision to hire Niky Taylor as the face of CoverGirl 20 years after the American model was an ambassador for the brand. Also his is the initiative with which he intends to make beauty a truly inclusive industry. “Part of the innovations that we work on is making sure that those who are not able to use the products are really going to have options. This is inclusiveness: making sure that someone who does not know how to use a mask for a thousand reasons has the possibility to use our products. And we can give him or her the pronoun they want to use ”.