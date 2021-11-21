Stars who could play their last World Cup

The era of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is coming to an end and in Qatar 2022 it will possibly be the last chance they will have to win a World Cup because at 36 and 34, respectively, their careers are entering the twilight zone, even more so when you think about the horizon of the 2026 World Cup, which looks like a dream.

But these are just a couple of footballers who could play their last World Cup next winter; Players who have been in charge of establishing marks in the most important tournament in football at the national level will say goodbye as the years have not passed in vain.

THOMAS MÜLLER | 32 years

The German midfielder is one of three players to score at least five touchdowns in two World Cups (2010 and 2014). Since the World Cup in South Africa, Müller has scored 10 goals, making him the twelfth best scorer in the tournament, six behind his compatriot Miroslav Klose (16); It is probable that with 33 years for Qatar 2022, he will be able to increase his scoring quota and climb places in this area.

LIONEL MESSI | 34 years

After suffering to win glory with the absolute albiceleste for years, Messi won the Copa América this summer and with this generation already champion of Argentina, he will seek in Qatar to win the World Cup that he needs to consecrate a milestone career .

CRISTIANO RONALDO | 36 years

CR7 has guided Portugal to obtain a Eurocup (2016) and a League of Nations (2019), being like Messi, the World Cup an ‘obsession’ in search of a definitive position in the ranking of figures like Pelé or Diego Armando Maradona; Qatar 2022, perhaps his last chance, although with his determination and discipline, the idea of ​​seeing Ronaldo with a sixth World Cup in 2026 at the age of 41 cannot be ruled out.

KARIM BENZEMA | 33 years

From December 11, 2015 to May 18, 2021, Benzema was out of the French team, missing the opportunity to lift the 2018 World Cup with his team; However, the forward is back and in full maturity to guide Les Bleus towards a new international title in Qatar 2022 just as he did in the Nations League 2021.

LUKA MODRIC | 36 years

The so-called Cruyff from the Balkans was the ‘brain’ of Croatia runner-up in the world in 2018, which led him to win individual distinctions such as the Ballon d’Or and The Best Award. Four years later, with even more experience, he will once again seek to take the reins of his team in revenge for the last World Cup.

GUILLERMO OCHOA | 36 years

The Mexican captain could in Qatar 2022 enter the select group of players to attend five World Cups. While he saw no action in Germany 2006 or South Africa 2010, Guillermo Ochoa has been among the three recurring goalkeepers to represent Tricolor since the beginning of his career.

GIORGIO CHIELLINI | 37 years

Since the 2006 world championship, Italy was a failure in the World Cups, even going as far as being absent in Russia 2018. Chiellini was there and now, in the blue ‘rebirth’, he wears the captain’s belt that saw him lift Euro 2020 , and in Qatar he will have the opportunity to remain the Azzurri leader as long as injuries allow.

