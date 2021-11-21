Stadium 974, the historic site that will be recycled after Qatar 2022

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is practically just around the corner after a few years of waiting, a competition of FIFA which will be inaugurated exactly one year from now and will feature a historic stadium like the Stadium 974, the first completely removable throughout the history of World Cup.

The enclosure in the first instance it was known as Ras Abu Aboud Stadium and subsequently was renamed 974, name that owes to its removable nature, since it is built with recycled materials and 974 shipping containers for maritime cargo, in addition to being the prefix of telephone dialing in Qatar.

The 974 it is also known As the Port Stadium and is located in Doha, Qatar. It was designed by the Spanish architectural firm Fenwick Ibarren, which They sought an innovative design that transcends once the World Cup is over and they succeeded.

Once the World Cup 2022 Stadium 974 will be dismantled and its parts will be used to create sports facilities in the host country and also donated to underdeveloped countries.

“We are very proud to announce the completion of 974 Stadium. This is another milestone on the road to 2022 as we get closer to hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world. We consider the innovative design and a legacy for future hosts of mega events of this type ”, said the secretary general of the Supreme Organizing Committee, Hassan Al Thawadi.

Because after from host matches during the largest sporting event ever held in this region, it will be completely dismantled, and the containers and other parts will be used to create new facilities in Qatar and all over the world. It is another example of the powerful legacy our World Cup”.

East property located near to doha port and with a spectacular view of the West Bay and will have ‘life’ until the Eighth Finals of the World Cup, tournament in which it will host seven matches, included in the listed phase and is the seventh stadium already completed by the organizers.

It has a capacity for 40 thousand spectators and the stadiums that will host the World Cup: Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali, Al Bayt and Al Thumama.

The 974 you will haveu first official game this next November 30 at the inauguration of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 between the United Arab Emirates and Syria. It will also host six other matches in the tournament, highlighting one of the semifinals and the third-place match.