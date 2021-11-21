Square Enix’s Tetsuya Nomura comments on Cloud, Sefirot and Sora’s presence in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In the text that we leave you below, we can know the statements that Tetsuya nomura, character designer and director on the Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts series at Square Enix, recently shared with GameStop regarding the arrival of Sefirot and Sora to the Nintendo Switch fighting title. In them, he thanks the fans and mentions the late president of Nintendo. Satoru Iwata.

We leave you with the message:

I’ve been watching reaction videos in general for a while, and not just games. I think Sefirot was quite unexpected, so it was fun to see how shocked people were. Considering he was the second Final Fantasy VII character to be added to the game, he wasn’t sure if it was okay for him to occupy one of those precious spots on the list. I was relieved to see that people responded positively to your ad. With Sora, we were thinking that the news would generate excitement, so we prepared other announcements related to Kingdom Hearts to coincide with that day. We knew that posting any type of message in advance could raise suspicions, so we kept it a secret until the announcement. The reaction of the fans exceeded even what I had imagined, so I was extremely happy. Sora’s handshake with Mario at the end of the trailer was an element that we insisted on including, so I hope fans noticed and enjoyed it. It is truly an honor that Cloud, Sefirot, and now Sora, not just one or two of the characters I helped make, but three of them, have been invited into a world that features such an impressive group of characters. I was hoping to reward Mario and his friends one day as I really enjoyed many of their games so this opportunity has made me very happy. In fact, nothing makes me happier than to see the joy of the fans towards the three of them, and I hope that Mr. Iwata is also pleased with their inclusion.

