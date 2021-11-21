Spider-Man | Spider man | Spiderverse confirmed? Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield are one month away from the premiere of “Spiderman: No Way Home” Marvel Studios | United States | No way home | TVMAS

Fans are still commenting on the movie trailer “Spiderman: No Way Home“(” Spider-Man: No way home “), which will put the hero played by Tom Holland in collision with classic movie villains, such as the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro; etc. This advance has generated speculation about an eventual appearance of the leading actors of past decades, which has not yet been confirmed.

But a non-Spider-Man event has given fans hope, albeit tangentially. At the GQ American magazine Man of the Year gala, held in West Hollywood (USA), Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland were invited. But not only that, because they greeted each other, of which there is a photographic record.

GOOD MORNING TO TOM HOLLAND AND ANDREW GARFIELD ONLY pic.twitter.com/6mTQOMJeVl – zach (@civiiswar) November 19, 2021

Both were friendly in the photos, which hours after being shared on the internet have prompted comments from thousands of fans who seem to be ready to see them both in the next release tape.

But Holland has said that neither Andrew Garfield nor Tobey Maguire are in the movie. For his part, Garfield, asked by a fan at the premiere of his recent movie “Tick, Tick, Boom” if he will appear in “Spiderman: No ay Home”, responded with a “we’ll see.”

More on “Spiderman: No Way Home”

Directed by Jon Watts, “Spiderman: No Way Home” is the end of the trilogy that brought Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this as part of a joint strategy by Sony Pictures (owner of the film rights) with Marvel Studios (producer of these new films).

With a Peter Parker in his school years, these films show how the hero goes on to become one of the most important in the world, especially after the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) during the final fight against Thanos.

But things are not easy for Parker, whose secret identity as Spiderman was revealed by the villainous Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) as part of his revenge after ruining his plans to take over the world with technology stolen from Tony Stark.

At the moment it is unknown if Peter Parker will continue in the MCU films after this tape. However, the character’s past will be explored in “Spiderman: Freshman Year,” an exclusive Disney + animated series that will become part of the canon. The release date is unknown.

“Spiderman: No Way Home” hits theaters in the US on December 17th.

