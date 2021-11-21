South American Cup: Alberto Valetim, best day of his career

EFE

Mexico City / 11/20/2021 20:20:33





The Athletico Paranaense coach, Alberto Valentim, recognized this Saturday that it’s “the happiest day” of your career after win the South American Cup on his debut in this tournament with Furacão.

. “I’m very happy. In professional terms, it is the happiest day of my career, because I am realizing a dream“commented the coach, who was announced in September, the day after ‘Furaçao’ qualified for the final.

Valentim made the remarks during the post-match press conference, which ended hastily when all his players, except Thiago Heleno, who was with him in the room, they entered singing, yelling and pouring water on everyone present.

Songs, dances and hugs between all the members of a template, that came to the press room carrying cones on the head as a hat.

Before the celebration, Thiago Heleno explained his happiness for achieving this title after signing in 2018 the goal that gave the first South American Cup to the team.

Valentim pointed out that he was always very “clear and transparent” in expressing since he arrived at the club that he was going to work on “something continuous”, maintaining the line that Paulo Autuori and Antonio Oliveira, former team technicians, had.

The strategist, who acknowledged that the final was decided by “details”, pointed out that today and tomorrow they will dedicate themselves to “celebrating a lot” this title for later get fully into the Brazilian Championship, you are about to conquer the Athletic Mineiro.

The Athletico Paranaense won this Saturday the 2021 edition of the South American Cup by imposing itself by 1-0 to Bragantino thanks to a Nikao’s goal in minute 29.

The ‘Furaçao’ added his second conquest in the competition and became the brazilian first team on get this title.