Solskjaer is leaving! Manchester United calls an emergency meeting

The Manchester United has called an emergency meeting on this Saturday night to try the possible dismissal from the technician Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while the Glazer family, team owners, have given orders to intensify the talks for sign Zinedine Zidane.

As reported by The Times newspaper, the meeting will occur at 19:00 hrs (England time) and topics such as the compensation what will you receive Solskjaer upon being fired as United manager.

The Norwegian technician is practically out of the team after having lost this Saturday 4-1 against Watford, which means that they have only won one of the last six games in the Premier League.

In addition, Glazer have given order to intensify the negotiations to sign Zidane, that he didn’t seem interested in the job the last time Solskjaer was on the razor’s edge.

Nevertheless, United hopes to convince the French coach, who has not trained since he left the Real Madrid in summer, by increasing the economic offer.

Zidane, the alternative after the ‘Conte plan’

Zidane is from the few big names what’s in a coaches market where the ‘Red Devils’ have already lost the option to sign Antonio Conte, which ended up going to Tottenham Hotspur.

With the march of Solskjaer it will end with three years of the Norwegian at Old Trafford in which he has not won any trophy.