Shiloh Jolie Pitt vs Valentina Pinault? This is the style and personality of the daughters of the stars of “Eternals”

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
53

It was in 2020 when it became known that Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek had been contacted by Disney to make their debut in the Marvel Universe and star in “Eternals.”

Despite the fact that both Hollywood stars have a long history within the cinema, they have never had the opportunity to work on the same project until now, and the result has been impressive.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here