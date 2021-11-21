Selena Gomez is no longer how you remember her. Surprise with his latest appearance

The actress and singer Selena Gómez has become a benchmark of beauty and style in recent years, since both her makeup looks and her outfits are often imitated by a large part of her followers, who praise the artist’s good taste.

This time, The singer surprised all her “Selenators” by posting a video on her Tik Tok account, where she appeared with a new hair style.

You bet on the Bob style!

The 29-year-old singer has decided to cut her long hair and has opted for a classic Bob style above the shoulders, which looks spectacular thanks to her rounded face. And, although her long hair also fit her very well, there is no denying that this new cut gives her a new air of sophistication and elegance.

The artist usually changes her appearance constantly, and most of the time in a very radical way, since she has been observed wearing a beautiful long brown hair and, after a few days, she appears with platinum blonde hair. In this case, the singer decided to bet on one of the styles that has remained the best in recent years, the Bob cut.

Immediately, her followers reacted to the singer’s haircut, and did not hesitate to comment in her Tik Tok publication how much they like this new image of the “Baila Conmigo” interpreter: “Everything looks good, even short hair ”said one of her fans, while another commented“ I didn’t know I needed so much to see Selena with short hair again ”,“ I love your hair ”commented another of her followers. The acceptance, then, was immediate, since it made all his followers remember the look he wore in 2017, where she also opted for a Bob cut and dark brown hair.

Although the video was, initially, to promote his new series “Only Murders in the Building”, the attention was taken by his new styleSince, in just 24 hours, Selena Gómez’s video has more than 275,000 views on Tik Tok and more than 50,000 “likes” on this social network, where it already has more than 36.4 million followers.

This Bob style haircut is very versatile and flattering for most people.. It usually gives an air of rejuvenation to those who use it and has a certain touch of mystery that adds a bit of sensuality to people who dare to wear it. Without a doubt, it does not go out of style and this year it continues to set trends, becoming the favorite of many celebrities, including: Kaia Gerber, Michelle Williams, Penelope Cruz and even Vogue editor Anna Wintour.