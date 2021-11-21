Schedule and where to watch Toluca vs Pumas LIVE

Hobby

Mexico City / 11.21.2021 09:50:00





The Pumas needed almost a miracle to get into the 2021 Apertura playoff of the Liga MX, a round to which they managed to advance at the last minute after beating Cruz Azul on the last day of the regular phase; now they will face Toluca in the repechage, in search of the ticket to the quarterfinals.

Those directed by Hernán Cristante start as favorites to take the penultimate pass to the big party, due to its position in the general table (6); However, they do not trust the rival, who has come from less to more, and that although they won in the regular phase, the difference was minimal.

The University arrive motivated to this confrontation of the repechage who will play at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, a place where they will leave everything to qualify for the league after having done the most difficult thing, which was to obtain the ticket to the playoffs.

It is worth mentioning that in the event of a tie at the end of the 90 regulatory minutes, the pass will be defined in penalty shoot-out, since it is a single match.

Do not miss this interesting duel of the repechage of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, that’s why we tell you when, at what time and where to watch the match Toluca vs Pumas.

When is the Toluca vs Pumas repechage match?

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Schedule: 17:00 hours

Place: Nemesio Diez Stadium

Where to watch the match Toluca vs Pumas

Channel 5

TUDN

And the best coverage in our minute by minute: www.milenio.com/deportes | FB The Hobby | Twitter @laaficion

ZZM