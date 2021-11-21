Scarlett Johansson vs Disney: the actors who want their money and want it now

What does that mean? That Scarlett Johansson and many other people who have worked on this project have lost money. But what’s more, according to the statement from the actress’s agent, Bryan Lourd, Disney has “deliberately shifted the revenue stream and profits to the Disney + company side, leaving the artistic and financial partners out of its new equation.” In other words, they save themselves from having to pay what they owe to their artists.

As if that were not enough, Disney has tried to put the Oscar nominee in a bad place by exposing her salary for Black widow ($ 20 million) and saying that Johansson with his lawsuit showed a “cruel disregard” for the pandemic. Nevertheless, until Kevin Feige is on the side by Scarlett Johansson and with its movement, it seems that other stars could follow in its footsteps.

Emma Stone and Emily Blunt vs. Disney

Following the news from Johansson, a rumor spread that Emma Stone, star of Cruella, I might be thinking about sue Disney too exactly the same. When the story of the villain of the 101 Dalmatians premiered, it also did so with premium access on Disney Plus, which, it seems, affected the film’s box office revenues and that in general had better results than Black Widow.

We will have to wait to confirm whether Stone actually moves a tab as Johansson did, but doing so would probably also help the protagonist of the Marvel films.

However, it seems that Stone and Johansson would not be the only ones on the list. Emily Blunt has also been mentioned in these rumors because Jungle cruise. It would not be unreasonable for it to happen considering that both she as her husband they already faced Paramount for the launch of A quiet place 2 prematurely on the producer’s platform, which caused them and the team members to lose quite a bit of money.

