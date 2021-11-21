Santos vs San Luis: Where and when to watch the opening match of the Liga MX playoff

Santos Laguna and Atlético de San Luis will open the Grita México A21 repechage series at the TSM Stadium. (Photo: Twitter / @ Atlético de San Luis)

The Scream Mexico A21 will start with its playoff phase this Saturday November 20 on the court of TSM Stadium between the Warriors from Santos Laguna and Athletic of San Luis. This game will mean the pass to the quarter finals of the Opening 2021, both teams will seek victory to enter the 8 finalists who will seek to become a champion of Mexican soccer.

The match will take place in the city of Keep, on the World Cup court Santos Model Territory Stadium (TSM). The property has the capacity to house 30 thousand fans. The match will start at 19:00 hours (Central Mexico time) and can be seen through the channel 7 from Aztec TV, channel 5 from Televisa and for the pay signal of ESPN.

On the other hand, the two squads ended up in the fifth place from the general table with 24 points and in the twelfthor place with 20 units, respectively. Those led by Guillermo Almada having finished higher in the table, they will receive the game at their home, it is worth mentioning that it is to a single match, in case of a tie, the winner will start in a round of criminal.

That is why so much Laguneros What Potosinos They will have a game in which they will leave everything on the court, as the work of a whole tournament is involved. Although on paper it seems like the meeting more unbalanced Of all the reclassification, since it faces the 5 against the 12, inside the field anyone can win.

Germán Berterame is one of the current scoring champions with 9 annotations. (Photo: Twitter / @ Atlético de San Luis)

So far, they have faced a total of 24 times both in MX Cup like in MX League, having a statistic in favor of those of the Lagunera region. The Torreón team has managed to get the victory 13 times, for only 4 of the set of saint Louis and tying on 7 occasions. In lagoon territory, they have disputed a total of 12 matches, with a favorable balance for locals with 9 games won, 1 matches tied and 2 lost matches.

During the course of the week, the Mexican soccer player, Omar fields spoke at a press conference about this duel and what they worked for its preparation.

“The group is very good. We have worked hard throughout these two weeks to obtain the victory against Atlético de San Luis ”, mentioned Omar Campos.

Finally, these two teams saw each other in the last day of Grita México A21, obtaining a goalless draw. The team of Marcelo Mendez arrives at this meeting accumulating five games without winning, getting two defeats and three tiesDue to a series of combination of results that were in their favor, they managed to enter the reclassification.

Santos Laguna is the favorite for this match after finishing in fifth place. (Photo: David Martinez Pelcastre / EFE)

It is worth mentioning that Guillermo Almada’s team arrives at the meeting with four games in a row without losing, two of them with triumph and a couple of draws. In addition, Atlético de San Luis has one of the current scorers of the contest with 9 annotations, the Argentinian German berterame.

The winner will immediately know his rival in the quarterfinals. In case Santos wins and gets into the league, you will meet the Tigers of the UANL, team that ended up in the fourth place. While, if Atlético de San Luis is the winner, it will face the absolute leader of the tournament, the Águilas del America.

