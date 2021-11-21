Santos vs Atlético de San Luis: Summary, Goals and Videos

With goals from Ayrton Preciado and Ignacio Jeraldino, Santos Laguna beat the saint Louis and became the first team to emerge successfully from the Repechage zone to settle in the Quarterfinals, a phase in which they will be measured against Tigers.

The first minutes of the match took place in the midst of controversy after a dangerous play that apparently could have been marked as a penalty in favor of the Laguneros; yet the hissing Cesar Ramos, chose to continue with the meeting.

But the locals showed greater initiative to take the lead and it was until minute 64 when Valued He opened the account by sending a cross shot that pierced the nets.

And in the green-white goal, Carlos Acevedo placeholder image He also showed his skills in one of the clearest plays for the Potosinos, this by deflecting the shot from German Berterame, and although the visitors showed signs of life, Ignacio Jeraldino ended with all hope and demonstrated their experience in the Repechage: they accumulate five won out of six that have played.

At 85 ‘the maximum penalty was marked in favor of Santos Laguna, after a hand was marked within the target area. Jair Diaz and the opportunity was well taken advantage of by the Chilean striker, who assured once and for all the presence of his team in the next phase, while Atléticos consummated the season with eight consecutive games without being able to win or score.

