Santos Laguna defeats San Luis and goes to the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021

Santos Laguna beat this Saturday 2-0 at Athletic San Luis and got his ticket to the quarterfinals of Opening 2021 of Liga MX.

The goals of the santista triumph was the work of Ayrton Preciado, at minute 65, and from Ignacio Jeraldino, from criminal, to 85.

In the first game of the tournament’s play-offs, those led by Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada were the team that most proposed against San Luis by Uruguayan coach Marcelo Méndez who came out to force the definition on penalties.

After many insistence in the framework of goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero, Santos Laguna’s goal came in a counterattack where Preciado crossed the right wing and intruded into the area to shoot a ‘cannon shot’ impossible for the Argentine.

???? Ayrton Preciado scored the first of the night to give us the advantage! #WarriorMode⚔️ #WithEverythingForLaCorona???? pic.twitter.com/mmQ0nhVPnC – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) November 21, 2021

At minute 85, the whistler scored a penalty in favor of the Santistas after a hand in the Potosi area. Ignacio Jeraldino was in charge of collecting it and scoring his first goal with the Laguneros.

Santos Laguna, fifth place in the classification in the regular phase of the Apertura, will face the UANL Tigers, rooms on the table.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital