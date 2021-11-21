Samir Nasri assured that Kun Agüero confirmed that he is leaving football

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/20/2021 18:11:40





After the FC Barcelona came out to deny the rumors that claimed that in the next few days Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero would announce his retirement from football due to a heart problem, speculation resurfaced after Samir nasri, former player of Sevilla and Manchester City, assured that the Argentine confirmed that he would leave the courts.

“The Kun he just sent me a message and sadly it is confirmed”, Mentioned the former French midfielder during his participation in the sports television program March of ZeDay from Channel +.

“For this reason I am very sad. After being the player that everyone knew, who was a phenomenon, he is a very good boy and a great person… I am very sorry because it is not a choice, is a forced withdrawal.

“Me I know the love you feel for this sport and to see him stop like this, it makes me very sad. He sent him a lot of courage and a lot of love because he is someone that I greatly appreciate, ”he added.

It should be remembered that in the early hours of this Saturday information began to circulate by two journalists in which it was announced that Kun would not return to the courts Due to the heart condition that was detected after leaving the game against the Alaves after presenting some discomfort in the chest area.