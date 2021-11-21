Sale on Black Friday for the Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Black Friday continues to leave authentic offers wherever it goes. We have a very close eye on all online stores to be attentive about any discount that is very worthwhile. That is why we return to the load and we do it with the great offer that the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 has at the moment, the latest smartwatch from the Korean firm that is now at a better price than ever. Let’s take a look at one of the best Black Friday deals in terms of smartwatch.

During these days of sale it is a perfect occasion to get a new smartwatch for us or to advance the occasional Christmas gift. Black Friday discounts aren’t going to last forever, so this Galaxy Watch4 will be back at its regular price soon. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung’s innovative BioActive sensor, It has a smaller and more compact design maintaining precision in each of the measurements. This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely drive three powerful health sensors. It has an optical heart rate sensor, electrical sensor of heart rate and bioelectrical impedance.

Perfect for health and sports

How could it be otherwise, the user you can choose from a wide range of workouts, where we will have calorie count and heart rate metrics appear on the screen to facilitate monitoring. The smartwatch detects physical activity to follow your routines and supports more than 90 exercises for a more accurate report. Rest is also important and that is why it integrates a sleep pattern detector, also being able to detect snoring and obtain the oxygen level in the blood while we sleep.

The Galaxy Watch4, has the new One UI Watch interface, the applications are automatically installed on the smartwatch when they are downloaded to the phone. The user can also effortlessly control their mobile experience with the Bixby assistant or its rotating bezel and through gesture control. They also stand out for having eSIM technology and a great battery life of up to 40 hours. With just 30 minutes of charging you can get up to 10 hours of battery life.

With a big discount on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 has an official price of 270 euros, however, we can take advantage of its temporary offer on Amazon for Black Friday of Amazon, which is currently selling it for only 199 euros. We are talking about a discount of more than 70 euros that many will not miss. It should be noted that the offer is valid for the 40mm version in its different colors. In addition, shipping is free for Amazon Prime customers, who can also choose to pay for this watch in installments, in 10 interest-free installments of 19.90 euros. What we do not know is how long this offer will be available, which is valid at the time this news is published, but could disappear at any time due to lack of stock.