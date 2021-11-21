Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman: The Actors Revealed The Grossest Pranks They Ever Thought To Make

Kevin Winter / Getty Images



Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have the funniest bromance in Hollywood. Their great friendship shines for being full of trolls and hilarious comments on social networks. However, beyond bothering with their posts or creating videos where they make fun of each other, the actors have also thought of several quite disgusting gifts to add to their epic trolling dynamic.

Recently, in an interview for The Jess Cagle Podcast, Jess Cagle told Ryan that Hugh Jackman planned to give him a big birthday surprise right on his doorstep. However, don’t think they were flowers, cakes, or a nice gift. Jackman had planned to surprise him with nothing less than a bag full of dog feces.

The protagonist of Deadpool He didn’t seem very surprised by the stinking gift Hugh had thought of. In fact, she criticized him for being so diplomatic and saying “Dog poop” instead of saying “Dog Shit”.

However, his reaction to the gift from Jackman, with whom he shared a screen in X-Men: Origins – Wolverine and since then they have been great friends of trolling, it did not end there. Ryan also took the opportunity to reveal a disgusting gift that he had long thought about giving his Australian friend.

Reynolds confessed that he had planned to send her a sushi platter as a birthday present. The gift’s dramatic and unpleasant twist? Ryan wanted this dish to be made from used band-aids. Yes! From the adhesive tapes that you put on when you have a scratch or wound on your skin.

Both Ryan and Hugh have not ventured to be surprised by these disgusting jokes, or at least they have not shared on their social networks having received a gift of this type. However, each October opens the possibility of receiving a nasty or stinky birthday present, since they both have their birthday this month: Hugh Jackman on October 12 and Ryan on the 23rd.

How about Ryan and Hugh’s jokes? Which one do you think was better? Share your opinion in the comments.

