Rumor suggests Hugh Jackman could be in Wicked movie

As we have previously informed you in The Truth News, a few weeks ago it was confirmed that Ariana Grande and Cinthya Erivo will be the protagonists of the film of Wicked.

However, no more details have been given about the cast, however the American media Playbill He already dared to pronounce some names that could participate in this tape.

Wicked fans, who are calling for James Corden not to be included in the film, have already started making requests for some names.

Hugh Jackman could make it to the Wicked movie

Jackman could be The Wizard of Oz

The PlayBill medium grants a series of actors that could be added to the list of the confirmed cast, in that sense, they consider that Jackman could do a great performance as The Wizard of Oz, being a character of a man in his late fifties.

The Wizard of Oz is characterized by bearing, elegance, but also by being admired by all the people of Oz, so they consider that the actor Hugh Jackman could do a great performance in this character.

Jordan Fischer could be in the cast

No more cast confirmed

It is also believed that the actor of “to all the boys that I fell in love” could be considered in the film with the character of Fiyero, the sentimental interest of the protagonist, another name that is mentioned for the character of the gallant is that of Zac Efron.

It is also believed that Kristen Chenoweet could return to the project, but no longer as Glinda, but as Lady Morrible, the master of the witches from Oz.

What other actor would you like to see in the movie of Wicked?, Do you think that Hugh jackman Would you do a great job? Tell us your opinion in the comments and follow us on The Truth News to find out everything about the world of entertainment.