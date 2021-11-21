Rolls-Royce claims to have developed the world’s fastest electric plane

(CNN) – British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce says it has developed “the fastest fully electric aircraft in the world,” according to a company statement.



The aircraft, dubbed the “Spirit of Innovation”, reached a top speed of 623 km / h in flight, which Rolls-Royce said it believed makes it “the fastest fully electric vehicle in the world”.

Rolls-Royce indicated in the press release that the Spirit of Innovation set three world records in total, including reaching 555 km / h at 2.99 km on November 16. The company also indicated that the aircraft achieved the fastest time to ascend 3,000 meters per minute, with a time of 202 seconds.

The plane flew 482 km / h in 14.9 km in Wiltshire at the UK Ministry of Defense military aircraft test site, which is 292 km / h faster than the previous record, according to the statement.

The figures have been submitted to the sport’s world governing body, the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FIA), for verification.

Assembled as part of the Accelerating the Electrification of Flight (ACCEL) project and funded by the Aerospace Institute of Technology (ATI), the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK, the aircraft is powered by a 400 kW electric powertrain.

It also uses the highest power density propulsion battery pack ever built in the aerospace industry, according to Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce test pilot and director of flight operations Phil O’Dell, who reached top speed, said “this is the highlight of my career and it is an incredible achievement for the whole team.”

“Claiming the world record for all-electric speed is a fantastic achievement for the ACCEL and Rolls-Royce team,” said company CEO Warren East.

“Following the world’s focus on the need for action at COP26, this is another milestone that will help make ‘jet zero’ a reality and supports our ambitions to deliver the technological advancements society needs to decarbonize air, ground transportation. and sea, “East added.

UK Trade Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the aircraft “will show the potential of electric flight and help unlock technologies that could make it a part of everyday life.”

“The government is proud to support projects like this to leverage the private investment needed to unlock cleaner and greener aircraft that will allow people to fly as they do now, but in a way that reduces emissions,” Kwarteng added.