Rihanna pays $ 1 million a year to have one of her biggest obsessions covered 24 hours a day.

Rihanna has become an icon to impose fashion and style, so she spares no expense when it comes to her image, much less leaves her hair in the hands of anyone. La diva spends more than 25 thousand dollars a week on hairdressing, because for that she is the richest singer in the world, with a net worth that exceeds one billion dollars.

The singer and businesswoman is one of the divas who invests the most in her hair and continuous changes of punishment. Changes hair color and haircut very often. She always surprises with her makeovers and fashion-defining outfits. In 2011, Rihanna was said to spend more than $ 16,000 a week at her private hairdresser, but then the figure increased, in 2014, to more than $ 20,000. Currently, the interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ invests more than 25 thousand dollars a week, which represents more than a million dollars a year to satisfy all the whims of her hair.

The owner of ‘Fenty Beauty’ fully entrusts the image of her hair to Ursula Stephen, who in addition to taking care of the singer’s styling, also works as a psychologist. LThey have been working together for so many years, she is almost the singer’s confessor. Stephen has over 20 years of experience, and he owns a famous beauty salon in Brooklyn. She is a high-level, high-income stylist, and is in charge of renovating and styling Rihanna for each event, each presentation or photo shoot. And for his work he charges an astronomical sum of $ 25,000 per week.

But in addition to Rihanna, other celebrities spend fortunes on maintaining their hair, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria, Charlize Theron and the Kardashians. Beyond hairstyles, cuts and dyes, it is about maintaining an image before your audience, so it is not a vanity but an investment.

In addition to spending a fortune to stay beautiful, Rihanna is also a philanthropist, and has a big heart to support those most in need.. She is involved in charitable works to help others. In 2012, she created the Clara Lionel Foundation, in order to improve education and medical care for children living in difficult conditions, within impoverished communities. He helps his family and friends, to whom he has even gifted cash. “My money is not for me; In any case, it is the idea that with him I can help others is what satisfies me the most ”, said the star that shines on the outside and inside as well.

With nine Grammy Awards and placed on the Forbes list as one of the richest women in the world “self-made”Rihanna is a celebrity who cannot leave her hair to chance, so she invests whatever it takes in her personal hairdresser to stay perfect, as always.