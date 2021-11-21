Reynoso, with doubts in the alignment to measure Rayados

The machine technician worked on two possible formations ahead of the playoff against Monterrey this Sunday

The preparation stage Blue Cross heading to repechage It came to an end this Saturday with a training session at La Noria where all the sky-blue players that are available were present. Juan Reynoso. The Machine reports practically complete equipment to be measured Monterrey this Sunday night at the Azteca Stadium and the only absent will be Pablo Aguilar who is suspended.

Reynoso worked two possible Cruz Azul formations for the playoff against Rayados. EFE

Sources commented to ESPN that the technician Juan Reynoso He still has some doubts about the starting team that he will put in Santa Úrsula to look for the ticket to the quarterfinals and this Saturday he returned to work with two different formations in which first he stopped with a line of 4 in the background and one more creation flyer While in the second part of the practice he rehearsed with a line of 5 behind to strengthen his defense in the face of the crash against the Monterrey forwards.

While working with line 4 in the background Reynoso put Jesús Corona on the court in goal, Juan Escobar, Cata Dominguez, Alexis Peña and Ignacio Rivero in defense, the midfield was made up of Rafael Baca, Luis Romo and Guillermo Fernández, while in attack Orbelín Pineda, Roberto Alvarado and Jonathan Rodriguez. Later, the Peruvian strategist changed to the 5 line and delayed Alvarado to the side, as well as taking Guillermo Fernández out and making room for Santiago Giménez at the top of the attack.

So far no one in the blue squad knows who will be the players who will jump from the start against Monterrey in search of the direct pass to the league. It is expected that Juan Reynoso inform the team of the starting line-up to the players on the same Saturday night or Sunday morning in order to completely close their preparation for the play-off against the Striped.

It should be noted that prior to training, the entire Machine team met to observe the quarterfinal match that played in the institution’s Under-20 category, in that match the celestial youths beat Mazatlan by 4 goals to 1 and with this sealed his ticket to the semifinals of the tournament in his category.