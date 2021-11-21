Reese Witherspoon celebrates her 10th wedding anniversary with a very special photo

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating. The American actress has completed her tenth wedding anniversary with the artistic representative, Jim Toth, who by the way has also made some first steps in the world of integration.

The couple got married on March 26, 2011, after dating for about a year and a half.. His link was attended by a multitude of stars from the Hollywood scene such as Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow and her then husband, Chris Martin, Kate Hudson, Renée Zellweger, Sean Penn or Matthew McConaughey, whose representative is Toth himself. It was a very special link, since Ava and Deacon, Whiterspoon’s children born of his marriage to Ryan phillippe, They were respectively a page and a maid of honor.

A year later, they announced that they were expecting their first child together. and in September 2012 little Tennessee James Toth was born. The truth is that the pregnancy was fraught with complications. Reese had to be hospitalized several times, but fortunately after her admission the pregnancy continued its natural course.

A detail that the media usually highlights is the enormous physical resemblance that the actress has with her three children, especially with Ava. Mother and daughter are like two drops of water, but the reality is that the three children look a lot alike to his mother.

Unbelievably, it’s been ten years since Witherspoon and Toth got married and to celebrate, Reese has shared on his social networks a tender photograph of his wedding day, which he has accompanied with a very affectionate message:

“Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet husband. What a special day with all our dear friends. Looking back, I can’t believe it happened so fast! I guess that’s what happens with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughs, non-stop trips, so many dogs and fun adventures… deciphering this crazy world together. For many more days in the sun! I love you, JT “

