Red Bull’s decision that took Checo Pérez away from the podium at the Qatar GP

Horner recognized Checo’s effort at the Qatar GP, but regretted that he did not get on the podium (Photo: Twitter / @Motor_TE)

At Qatar Grand Prix the strategy of Red bull did not benefit Sergio Czech Perez and was off the podium. The Mexican finished his participation in the Losail International Circuit with a fourth place after finishing behind Fernando Alonso from the Alpine team, who obtained third place.

Despite the effort of Czech Perez that he kept to catch up with Alonso, he failed to fulfill it and he missed third place in the competition. Christian horner, Red Bull director, spoke to the media at the end of the race and explained why they made the decisions that led Pérez to fourth.

Due to constant tire wear and the risk of punctures, they forced Czech to make a stop on pits when he was within the first three places, a decision that relegated him to seventh place and took him 20 seconds away from Fernando Alonso.

Despite Checo Pérez’s efforts to catch up with Alonso, he failed to fulfill it and missed third place in the competition (Photo: REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani)

“We could see that the tire wear was very high and we were worried about exactly what happened to (Valtteri Bottas) if we left him at one stop. We didn’t have the position on the track, but we felt it was too risky. So that’s why we went for the second stop, ”he argued.

It all started because of the incident of Valtteri Bottas, from Mercedes Benz. When they ran the round 34, the Finnish pilot reported a flat tire, so he left the competition and could not make up.

Said event favored Pérez as he took third place and was shaping up to run the rest of the Qatar GP in that position. However, on the advice of the Red Bull team, Sergio was asked to make one more stop at boxes.

A pit stop hurt Checo Pérez from catching up with Fernando Alonso (Photo: REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

For the round 42, Czech he crossed the finish line just three seconds apart in Alonso’s car, so he had a great chance of reaching it and snatching the podium. But Hugh bird, Pérez’s engineer, also chose to ask the Mexican for a stop at pits.

Although he had already made one stop before, the strategy of the Austrian team chose to make one more and avoid tire wear that could put the integrity of the Mexican driver at risk. His pause was not effective, because when he took to the track he started from position number seven several seconds late.

In addition, they did not consider that there would be a yellow flag and that the Virtual Safety Car (VSC) in the last laps of the Grand Prix; event that caused the distance between Sergio Pérez and Fernando Alonso to be accentuated.

Christian Horner also blamed the VSC for being the reason why the Guadalajara did not reach Alonso (Photo: FIA / Handout via REUTERS)

A few laps after the end of Big prize, the yellow flag was activated for objects on the track. So all the drivers slowed down to go through the affected section. But for Alonso, this warning did not hurt him as he had already passed that section shortly before the VSC, so he accelerated fully to leave Sergio behind.

Christian horner too blamed the VSC of being the reason why the tapatío did not reach Alonso. Well, for the Alpine driver the yellow flag favored him and he managed to get ahead of Pérez. But not everything was negative from Horner’s perspective as he also recognized the work of Czech Perez on the track.

“Checo was unlucky not to finish on the podium, I think without VSC he would have finished with Alonso on that last lap, but he did a great drive and won valuable points for the team.”

