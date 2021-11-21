‘Red Alert’: 20 years of chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Jhonson: “On set we were like an older couple” – Movie News

The two actors have spent decades of careers in Hollywood and now they have coincided in the Netflix action comedy. Theatrical release on November 5.

In the fiction, John Hartley, an FBI agent, and Nolan Booth, a highly sought criminal, are the protagonists of Red alert. In real life we ​​know them as Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, two of the most sought-after actors of the moment who work together here under Rawson Marshall Thurber, with Gal Gadot on the team.

Johnson and Reynolds bring two rivals to life in this action-packed comedy. His tug of war is one of the pluses in the feature film, where the good relationship between the actors is appreciated. Although we are talking about two interpreters who develop perfectly in humor, the chemistry between them is mainly due to the fact that Behind the scenes there is a 20-year-long friendship. This is how the actor also known as La Roca has told it in an interview with SensaCine.

For the interpreter, the chemistry that works so well on screen comes from the conjugation of several factors. “It was a combination of what is in the script [y la relación] with Ryan [Reynolds], which is great with improvisation. I love improvisation. He comes from comedy and I from the wrestling world, where there was an audience, “says Johnson, who spent more than a decade as a professional wrestler and is more than used to getting carried away to entertain his fans.” The chemistry comes simply from the relationship. We started our careers together. Our movies were released at the same time: Van Wilder – Animal Party and The scorpion king. We were crossing the country at that time doing promotion and meeting. So we started our careers together, “he continues.

We remain friends all these years. So, when we got to the set of ‘Red Alert’ there was already trust, there was no ego between us and yes a lot of love. We became an older couple, with their little fights and anger, and, of course, having a great time

This up-and-coming couple turns into a threesome with the addition of Gal Gadot. She also agrees that the chemistry between the three actors has made the job much easier. “I think when you’re having fun on set, while you’re filming a scene, it’s always reflected and you see it, you feel the energy on the big screen. Ryan [Reynolds] he’s so clever at these jokes. He understands comedy and would come up with ideas for jokes that we could try. They are two very generous colleagues with whom to work“says Gadot.

The actress finishes providing the spark that comedy needs and does so in a role with which she is not used at all: she is the bad guy in the movie. In Johnson’s words, you can tell he is enjoying this change in record. “There is joy in all our eyes because they are characters that we do not usually play at least at the beginning of the film, or at least towards the end. There is a real gleam in our eyes. I think, especially in Gal’s eyes, because he has never been able to play the bad guy very often, “says the protagonist.

Red alert It opens in theaters on November 5 and, a week later, on Netflix, the streaming platform from which it has come out.

