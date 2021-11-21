Real Madrid requests a loan of 225 MDE for the works of the Bernabéu

Editorial Mediotiempo

Madrid Spain / 11/20/2021





This Saturday the Assembly of Real Madrid members has approved the ask for a new loan of 225 million euros to carry out some of the missing works at the Santiago Bernabéu. This loan joins the first approved of 575 million euros.

With 1,582 votes in favor, 16 against and 37 abstentions, the merengue team no longer has any impediment to request the credit of more than 200 million euros, an amount that will be allocated to one of the most striking works of the white stadium: el retractable lawn, which will allow multiple activities at the Santiago Bernabéu, such as basketball games or conventions.

Despite the fact that this Saturday the debt expansion was confirmed, Real Madrid had already released some details of this work two weeks ago through a video, which illustrates the removal of the grass to carry out all kinds of events.

In addition to the surprising system of rails that will allow sectioning the grass in trays to remove it, this take the necessary care so that it does not deteriorate underground.

“It is a work that had not been possible to carry out because an engineering solution had not been found that would allow it. We have managed to do something exceptional that will allow us to remove the grass and have it ready. They are works not included, it was an engineering issue and it has cost us a lot to carry it out. The stadium pIt will be able to host all kinds of events and also always have the grass in perfect condition. The pit where the grass will be stored has a depth of 24 meters and a size of 122 meters long by 20 wide, “said Florentino Pérez, president of the merengue team.