Real Madrid feast on Granada

Carlo Ancelotti was aware of the importance of maintain the positive dynamics exhibited by Real Madrid before the international team break. As it is, the colossus Meringue moved to the New Stadium of Los CármenesWith the mission of adding a new triumph in the League 2021-2022. Regarding the grenade, the Andalusian team is experiencing an irregular start to the course at the hands of Robert Moreno.

Ancelotti would initially opt for the Holy Trinity Meringue in the core: Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. As for his offensive plot, the Italian coach would opt for Marco Asensio, Vinícius and Karim Benzema. As for the locals, they would bet on reinforcing the center of the field with the presence of several baseball players. And Luis Suárez would assume the role of his only reference point of the spear.

The first approach with a certain sense of danger would arrive in Benzema’s boots, although the ball would end up in the hands of Luís Maximiano. Shortly after, David Alaba he would be imperial to ward off danger from the dominions of Thibaut Courtois. All this, incidentally, by anticipating Antonio Puertas after a combination between Luis Suárez and Alberto Soro. However, the initiative was from Real Madrid from the possession of the leather.

The Kroos – Asensio connection.

Two claws almost followed by Real Madrid

And shortly after exceeding the quarter of an hour of the stake, Kroos would enable an Asensio who would perform a tremendous gallop that would solve perfectly to beat Maximiano (0 – 1). Almost with hardly any margin of reaction for the Nasrid, Nacho Fernández would take advantage of a rehearsed play executed by a Kroos that he would partner with Modric before sending a candy to the youth squad of the whites (0 – 2).

The Granada was accusing too much the distractions in its defensive network, while Soro would avoid under sticks the double of a Marco Asensio who was liking himself. Even so, the whole of southern Spain would not lose face to the crash at any time, cutting differences in the light through Luis Suárez (1 – 2). A killer that would benefit from a light touch from Nacho, deflecting the trajectory and preventing Courtois from locking his goal.

Real Madrid pulls ex officio in the second act

An action that would be caused by a loss of the visiting club in the exit of the ball from behind. Before the break, Thibaut would have to intervene to avoid a target in David Alaba’s own goal. In addition, Maximiano would do the same to win the game against a Benzema who was not quite fine in the decisive meters. Suárez would try again, along with Ángel Montoro’s foray into the field (replacing Puertas) for the second half.

The 13-time winner of the Champions League would have more than enough chances to leave his adversary touched and sunk. Despite this, he would not be successful in the opportunities of Dani Carvajal, Kroos and Ferland Mendy. The one who would not fail would be Vinícius, given that Real Madrid would carry out a fantastic counterattack started by Benzema and continued by Modric (1 – 3). Granada would be outnumbered by the expulsion of Monchu (along with the red one to Robert), promoting the definitive 1 – 4, by Mendy.

