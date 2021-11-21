Ranking iTunes in Argentina: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, November 20

Why waste your time browsing for hours in iTunes when the service of streaming Has it already done the work for you?

We discussed your list with the best movies in Argentina, which ranks titles based on who is watching what at the moment. Keep scrolling for more details.

1. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and the best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

2. Snake Eyes: The Origin

GI JOE: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding. Snake Eyes is a lonely and tenacious warrior who joins the ancient Japanese clan of the Arashikage after saving the life of the clan’s heir. Upon arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior and give him something he always wanted: a home. But, by revealing the secrets about his past, they will put Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty to the test, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

3. The Croods: A New Era

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

Four. After: lost souls

When Tessa makes the most important decision of her life, everything changes. The secrets that come to light about her and Hardin’s family jeopardize their relationship and their future together. Tessa’s life begins to fall apart and nothing will be as before. Although she knows that Hardin loves her, these two lost souls are surrounded by jealousy, hatred … and forgiveness. Until now, love was enough to keep your relationship afloat, but is it really still worth it?

5. Ghostbusters

Manhattan, New York. After almost thirty years without hearing from them, the ghosts and demons have once again escaped from the underworld to destroy the city. This time a new team of Ghostbusters, made up of a group of four women, is ready to take down any spectral threat.

6. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him find Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

7. Hitman

In the border area between the United States and Mexico, the young Kate Macer, an idealistic FBI agent, is recruited by an elite government force to fight against drug trafficking. Under the command of Matt Graver, a cold member of the government forces and Alejandro, an enigmatic adviser, the team embarks on a mission that leads the woman to question her convictions about the war against narcos and the limits of the law.

8. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

9. Wall Street scammers

Four strippers at a club attended by wealthy Wall Street executives devise a scheme to scam their clients. Although they achieve their goal, when a journalist begins to investigate them, greed and envy put their union, their friendship and their freedom at risk.

10. When you least expect it..

Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) is a die-hard bachelor who only dates women much younger than him. He and Marin (Amanda Peet), his latest conquest, have planned a romantic weekend at her mother’s beach house. When Harry suffers a heart attack, Marin’s mother, Erica Barrry (Diane Keaton), a famous divorced writer, reluctantly agrees to babysit him until he recovers. Harry’s surprise is great when he realizes that he is attracted to her, who, in turn, thanks to Harry, discovers love again. But Erica is also courted by a charming young doctor. Once recovered, Harry returns to his home and his old habits. However, his relationship with Erica has altered his life and his feelings.

Which are the movies that hit iTunes?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with films that they are already or will become classics. What other ace will this king of the world have up his sleeve? streaming? What surprises will there be in store for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.