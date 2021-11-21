Ranking Hulu in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Saturday, November 20

Why waste your time browsing for hours on Hulu when the service of streaming Has it already done the work for you?

1. Pain and money

Miami, 1990s. Two bodybuilders (Mark Wahlberg & Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) plan the kidnapping of a wealthy businessman. In the course of the operation they believe that they have killed their victim, but this is not the case. Once recovered, the businessman hires a private detective (Ed Harris) to locate his captors in order to get revenge on them.

2. Elf

One Christmas Eve, in an orphanage, a baby crawls into Santa’s sack of gifts and ends up in his workshop at the North Pole. Although he is adopted and educated there as an elf, as he grows up, he becomes three times larger than the inhabitants of the region. It seems clear that he will never fit into the elven world; what you need is to find your real family. With this intention, he travels to New York, where he will discover that life does not consist only of skating and eating sweets; so he feels out of place again. He manages, however, to find his father, Walter (James Caan), a publisher of children’s books addicted to work and money who is blacklisted by Santa Claus. Buddy also finds a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and discovers that his ten-year-old half-brother (Daniel Tay) doesn’t believe in elves or Santa Claus or Christmas. In reality everyone seems to have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

3. Get Rich or Die Tryin ‘

An orphan boy, who has always lived on the streets, eventually becomes a powerful drug dealer, but unexpectedly decides to leave everything to succeed in the world of music.

Four. Jumanji: next level

On this occasion, the ‘players’ return to the game, but their characters have been exchanged with each other, which offers a curious roster: the same heroes with different appearances. But where are the rest of the people? Participants have only one option: to play this dangerous game one more time to find out what is really going on.

5. Zola

A waitress agrees to accompany an exotic dancer, her cheated boyfriend, and her mysterious domineering roommate on a road trip to Florida to seek their fortune at a fancy strip club.

6. The boys from the neighborhood

Surprising debut of the very young John Singleton – nominated for an Oscar for best director at only 21 years old – in a drama that tells the story of three childhood friends who live in a dangerous neighborhood in Los Angeles. All three will have to face difficult dilemmas to make their way in life.

7. Matrix

Thomas Anderson leads a double life: by day he is a programmer at a major software company and by night a hacker named Neo. His life will never be the same again when mysterious characters invite him to discover the answer to the question that keeps him from sleeping: what is the Matrix?

8. Ocean’s thirteen

Danny Ocean and his gang would have only one reason to make their most ambitious and risky hit: defend one of their own. Willy Bank, the ruthless casino owner, never would have imagined that everything was going to turn against him when he betrayed Reuben Tishkoff, Danny Ocean’s friend and mentor. But Bank was wrong … to his dismay. Perhaps he was able to defeat one of the original members of the gang, but he left the others standing and gave them a shared purpose: to defeat Bank on the night of the grand opening of his new casino.

9. Assault on the armored car

In 1982, two friends decide to give the hit of their lives and rob an armored vehicle depot to get the loot. A detective from the New York police is put in charge of the investigation to try to clarify what until then would be the most important armored car robbery in the history of the United States. Based on real events.

10. Dark Shadows

In 1752, the Collins and their son Bárnabas set sail from Liverpool to America to rid themselves of the mysterious curse that weighs on their family. Over the years, Bárnabas (Johnny Depp), an unrepentant playboy, becomes a rich and powerful man who makes the mistake of breaking the heart of Angelique Bouchard (Eva Green). She, who is a witch, condemns him to a fate worse than death: she turns him into a vampire and buries him alive. Two centuries later, in 1972, Bárnabas manages to emerge from his grave and finds himself in an unrecognizable world. Adaptation of the television series created by Dan Curtis in 1966, which had a remake in 1991.

