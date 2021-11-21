Rambo was going to have a series focused on his son

Rambo is the mythical character of Sylvester Stallone who was going to make the leap from cinema to television with a series focused on his son.

David morrell is the writer of the novel First blood (1972), where it appears John rambo, a character who popularized Sylvester Stallone thanks to 5 films that were released in 1982, 1985, 1988, 2008 and 2019. After giving a worthy ending to the character with the last installment, the possibility of making a series starring his son was considered, although it was canceled.

Now, David morrell has revealed more details about that series:

Rambo would now be 70, like Sylvester Stallone. So you are not going to have a television series with a man of that age as the star. It’s just not what people currently see. So what they were going to do was make Rambo have a son. And this kid was in one of the Gulf Wars, and he had come back, and now he was coming back from the war like Rambo had come back from Vietnam.

“Never mind the point is that Rambo had been so traumatized by the war that he couldn’t have a meaningful relationship, much less have a child. But we will forget about all that. Basically Rambo’s son was going to be someone in civilian life with military skills who did… Was he going to be a cover of The Equalizer? I couldn’t understand it. So that I know of, this never got anywhere.

The character already had a series years ago.

Although this live action program was never produced, there was a 65-episode animated series titled Rambo: The Force of Freedom which aired in 1986. This is how he describes it David morrell:

“Sometimes I joke that I’m Rambo’s father, and the character grew up and did things that I have nothing to do with. But at least the cartoon series is not evil. It wasn’t evil. Not that I’m suggesting that movies are, but there are other franchises that you really don’t want to be associated with. So at the end of the day… I thought it was cute. Let’s say cartoons are cute.

Will we see Rambo again? If this character returns, it is clear that he will not be played by Sylvester Stallone. So one option is his son and the other a reboot with another actor.