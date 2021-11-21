Qatar GP. FIA sanctions Verstappen with 5 grid positions

Editorial Mediotiempo

Qatar / 11.21.2021 07:07:01





The tension is at all that it gives in the pre- Qatar GP, because just before the start of the race, it was announced that the FIA ​​stewards decided to sanction Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), so with the title at stake, it’s a golden opportunity for Lewis Hamilton.

There is a difference of 14 points between Verstappen and Hamilton, so this sanction has seriously compromised his possible advantage against the British, since the Dutchman was going to start in second position but now will do it in the seventh.

The FIA’s punishment of Verstappen and Bottas

The commissioners of the FIA they announced that Max Verstappen received a 5-position penalty on the Qatar GP starting grid, so you will no longer be in the front row competing with Hamilton, who occupies the first position.

This sanction comes from that Dutch would have ignored the double yellow flags during Q3, made with which he sought to be the fastest and occupy the first position on the starting grid but he did not even manage to overcome Hamilton.

In the case of Bottas It is something similar, well he would have ignored the simple yellow flag, with the difference that the Mercedes driver was punished with 3 positions and not like 5, like Verstappen.

“The pilot admitted that did not notice the yellow flag which was shown in the point of flags 16.6 and admitted that he did not slow downd as required in the yellow flag zone despite seeing that car 10 was stopped on the pit straight“said the FIA ​​stewards.

With this sanction Hamilton will start first, followed by Gasly, Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz,

Valtteri Bottas, Max verstappen and further back will be Czech Pérez, in the eleventh position.