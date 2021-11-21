Qatar GP 2021: schedule and where to SEE Qatar Grand Prix LIVE

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/20/2021 15:21:00





This weekend there will be a third Grand Prix in a row, remembering that a few days ago the one of Mexico and Brazil, so now it gives way to Qatar GP where he Formula 1 title could see a definitive course.

Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez (Red Bull) will try to make things very complicated for Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), so with few races ahead ofBoth teams need to perform well if they want to get away from the competition.

Schedule of the Qatar GP 2021 in Mexico

Following the calendar of the Formula 1, the Qatar Grand Prix will take place this Sunday, November 21, o’clock 8:00 hrs (Central Mexico time), where at least Checo Pérez will have a difficult day.

The Mexican pilot culminated on the eleventh position during the Qualy, so you will have to have precise movements on the track to get on the podium. Hamilton was the first place, Verstappen release second and behind of him will be Bottas, so it paints to be a day of Mercedes vs Red Bull.

How to see Formula 1 Live?

Like other weekends, in Mexico you can see the Formula 1 by the following options:

Cable TV: Fox Sports 3.

Streaming: Star +

Through streaming will also be available the race of Qatar GP, so that in the Star Plus platform you can see it as long as you have a subscription to the platform.

If you don’t want to use these options, you can watch the Qatar GP through F1TV, where in the same way you need a subscription to be able to access all the content of the motorsport.