Qatar F1 GP 2021: Red Bull was wrong in strategy with Checo Pérez?

The podium vanished for Checo Pérez at the Qatar Grand Prix. The Mexican was aiming for third place before his second pit stop, as He had already passed Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas’s tire had just punctured, so Hamilton’s teammate (who had not stopped in the pits) was no longer an obstacle.

There came the difficult decision of Red Bull, As the team decided that Sergio, together with Max, would stop in the pits to change half-hard tires on lap 42 of 57 and go with the third stint until the end, avoiding the risk of something similar to the Finn happening to them.

Max had no problems, as his distance from Norris was enormous, so he came back in second place. In fact, Hamilton did the same to avoid an undercut. The problem came with Checo, as he dropped to seventh place with Stroll, Ocon, Norris and Alonso ahead, whom he had to pass again to regain his last place on the podium. Also, the tires on these four were already quite worn.

However, the Jalisco man only had 15 laps to do so. Thus, Pérez started the comeback with the rhythm given him by his new tires. Sergio passed Lance, Esteban, Lando went to the pits and in lap 51 he was already in fourth place, but 13 seconds behind the Spaniard.

The Mexican continued to cut distances with respect to Alonso but A virtual safety car caused by Latifi took time from him to achieve his mission.

As they crossed the finish line in fourth place, engineer Hugh Bird told Checo over the intercom: “Fernando Alonso was saved by VSC”, to which Sergio replied: “No, I think we were wrong today (with the strategy]), friend”, giving feedback.

The truth is that those of the energy drink saw a great opportunity to cut many points with the abandonment of Bottas, and the 12 units added to a fourth place (in addition to Verstappen’s 19) mean a lot for the constructors’ championship, instead of risking a puncture and losing everything.

Photo: Reuters

