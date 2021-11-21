Qatar F1 GP 2021: Qatar Grand Prix, live: Schedule and where to watch the Formula 1 car race today on TV and online

LIVE | The Qatar GP race, minute by minute

The final stretch of the Formula 1 season 2021. This Sunday the Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail circuit the antepenultimate race of the year and in which Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen They will start from the front row in what is expected to be another exciting battle between the title contenders.

Qatar is a new circuit for Formula 1, which makes this race that could be decisive in the championship more expectant. Up to now, Verstappen maintains the advantage over Hamilton in the Drivers’ World Cup, however, the British driver looked very imposing in the rankings and favorite to repeat the victory as it happened in Interlagos.

The outlook for Red Bull looks complicated after Mexican Sergio Prez failed to qualify for Q3, situation for which to start from the eleventh place, however, the Jalisco is aiming for a recovery in the race.

After this Grand Prix there are two circuits to go, that of Saudi Arabia and the Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi, so there is no longer any margin of error for the aspirations of Mercedes and Red Bull, who compete to win both championships.

The career of the Qatar Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, November 21 at the Losail Circuit, which you can follow through Fox Sports 3, on Star +, on the official Formula 1 application (F1TV) and on the minute-by-minute of MARCA Claro o’clock. 08:00 hours Central Mexico time.

Results of the Qualy of the Qatar GP 2021

L. Hamilton (Mercedes) M. Verstappen (Red Bull) V. Bottas (Mercedes) P. Gasly (AlphaTauri) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) L. Norris (McLaren) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Y. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) E. Ocon (Alpine) S. Vettel Aston (Martin) S. Prez (Red Bull)

In what position does Czech Prez come out for the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix?

The Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez will start from eleventh place after being eliminated from Q3 in a situation that hampers the aspirations of the Austrian squire.

Qatar GP: Schedule and where to watch live on TV When is it? Sunday, November 21, 2021.

What time is it? 8:00 Mexico | 9:00 Colombia | 11:00 Argentina.

Where is it? At the Losail International Circuit.

Where to watch live? You can follow it through the Fox Sports 3 signal, Star +, in the official application of Formula 1 (F1TV) and in the minute by minute of MARCA Claro.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state