Qatar F1 GP 2021 live: Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: Results of the Formula 1 car race live online

ROUND 16/57 | Bottas (7) is also making his career and passes Carlos Sainz. The fight for third place will eventually be between Valtteri and Checo.

ROUND 15/57 | Verstappen (2) is 7.1s from Hamilton (1), but Alonso (3) is 22s from Max …

ROUND 14/57 | Gasly, pits … his pace was already very low due to the wear of his soft tires. Now roll with means.

ROUND 14/57 | CZECH REBASES THE ‘NOT THAT VERY LION’ GASLY !!! THE MEXICAN IS ALREADY FIFTH. THAT THIRD PLACE HAS THE TRICOLOR LABEL.

ROUND 13/57 | Lando Norris (4) passes Pierre Gasly (5) … Czech (6) now goes for the French.

ROUND 12/57 | Verstappen is 5.6s behind Hamilton (1). It is difficult for the Dutchman to get close to the leader of the race soon … let’s wait for the strategy in the pits.

ROUND 11/57 | Raikkonen also goes to the pits to change his soft tires for socks.

ROUND 10/57 | Checo is already on the heels of Landito !!! Toto Wolff tells Bottas (10) to pass his rivals … the Finn had a terrifying start.

ROUND 9/57 | Tsunoda, pitted on medium tires.

ROUND 8/57 | GOODBYE OCON !! CZECH RISES TO SIXTH PLACE. The next victims are Norris (5), Gasly (4) and Alonso (3).

ROUND 8/57 | NOW YES, CZECH PASSES SAINZ AND IS SPTIMO!

ROUND 7/57 | WHAT BATTLE BETWEEN CZECH AND SAINZ FOR THE SEVENTH PLACE !!!

AS WAS THE START!

ROUND 6/57 | Thanks Yuki! Checo is eighth and is now targeting Carlos Sainz.

ROUND 5/57 | Verstappen passes Alonso and is second !!! Its difference from Hamilton is 4.2s.

ROUND 5/57 | Checo remains ninth and ahead he has Tsunoda … they can apply the same as with Max and Pierre …

ROUND 4/57 | Obviously … Gasly does not resist and Max moves to third place.

ROUND 3/57 | What we fear … Hamilton begins to take off to second place … the seven-time champion takes two seconds from Alonso (2).

ROUND 2/57 | For his part, Verstappen advanced three places and is fourth, behind Gasly (3) and Alonso (2). Hamilton seeks to escape at the top.

ROUND 1/57 | CZECH WIN TWO POSITIONS IN THE START AND IS NINTH !!! SUPER A BOTTAS (11) AND STROLL (10).

ROUND 1/57 | THE LIGHTS GO OFF, THE QATAR GP START !!!

PREVIOUS | Start the training lap!

PREVIOUS | Checo Prez and Verstappen will start with medium rubbers. Hamilton and Bottas will apply the same strategy.

PREVIOUS | There is a large cloud of sand over the starting grid on the night of Qatar … by the way, we are one year away from the World Cup.

PREVIOUS | The strategies proposed by Pirelli for the race …

PREVIOUS | Deluxe! David Beckham is with Red Bull. Hopefully I give you a lot of luck in this race … you will need it.

PREVIOUS | Before the race starts, watch out for the penalty shootout between some pilots and former world football figures.

PREVIOUS | Older soccer figures are found in Losail! Beckham, John Terry and Andrea Pirlo … What times!

PREVIOUS | Former Brazilian Caf star is one of the special guests at Losail! Qatar already smells a lot like football because of next year’s Soccer World Cup.

PREVIOUS | Spectacular panorama of the Losail International Circuit. Remember that the track is 5.38 km long, has 16 curves and a DRS zone. In total, 57 laps will be rolled, that is, 306.66 km.

PREVIOUS | Last words from Checo before the race, during the drivers’ parade: “It was not a good day for us yesterday, but today is a new day, a new opportunity, I hope we can be competitive from start to finish, minimize the damage and add championship points. “

LAST HOUR | Updated starting grid after Verstappen and Bottas sanctions. Hamilton has a huge opportunity to leave alone at the top. Second place is for Gasly and third for Alonso, both with cars much less powerful than the seven-time champion. Valtteri starting sixth and Max, seventh. In eleventh year, Checo will come out with the firm conviction of going up several steps at the start.

LAST HOUR | The sanction of five places for Verstappen and three for Bottas on the starting grid is confirmed. It should be remembered that both were investigated for not respecting the double yellow flag in Qualy.

Welcome to the most accurate minute-by-minute on the web!

Friends of MARCA Claro, thank you very much for following with us the race of the F1 Qatari Grand Prix. There are many novelties on the starting grid !!! Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas have been suspended at the last minute, which opens the doors for Lewis Hamilton to take the victory this Sunday … although nothing is written yet, do not forget Checo Prez and his great comebacks. This is just beginning.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state