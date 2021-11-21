Qatar 2022: A beer at 300 pesos! With alcohol-free stadiums

One year to go Qatar World Cup, to be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022, but from this moment Mexican fans can already know what to face if they go to the games of the world Cup.

Gustavo Velasco, a Mexican who has been living in Qatar for three years and where he works as a chef at a prestigious hotel, revealed some details of which you have to be aware of and be aware of if you are going to travel to this country.

For Velasco, one of the obstacles that the Mexican will have to face will be that he will not be able to “party” as he is used to, since in Qatar there are many alcohol restrictions; in stadiums they don’t sell it, there wasn’t even in the recent Club World Cup and most likely that law will be upheld.

Beer is not available anywhere and Velasco reveals that the cost is 300 pesos, a high price for Mexicans, since in Aztec territory it does not exceed 20 pesos in a convenience store; even in the Arab Cup, the most expensive ticket is 550 pesos, so two beers cost more than access to an international match.

“To alcohol restrictions (he will face), only in hotels, his restaurants, bars, a beer is like 300 pesos… if you go to the supermarket, they don’t sell, it has to be a hotel, if it’s not a hotel restaurant, it’s complicated, “said the Mexican, known as el Qatari tiger, for his love of the Liga MX Tigres despite being born in Mexico City and who remembers FIFA has made a Fan zone where they did sell.

Other difficulties would be for the ladies, due to the laws of this country. “Women can not walk in the street with bare shoulders, with a miniskirtIn stadiums, I have seen women, above all they give a lot of preference to those who go as a family. A friend had to go out with her shoulders uncovered and a lady told her that she can’t walk like that, but there are signs in the streets, in stores about what is allowed and what is not. “

Qatar, a country that likes a Mexican touch

Rayados went to the 2019 Club World Cup and although he did not reach the Final, he did a great role in Semi ante Liverpool and earned respect in Qatar; later in 2021, Tigers did a better performance and played for the title against Bayern Munich falling 1-0 with a controversial hand goal. The fans of soccer in this country do not forget all this and they have kept a special affection for Mexicans, according to Velasco, even before he felt that appreciation for Latinos.

“We are very loved, I have had to go out and Qatari people ask you where you are from and they are surprised that you are here from so far away, because they usually see India, Nepal, quite European, English and they are surprised to see someone latin“he commented.

Thanks to the last Club World Cup where Tigres was, the Qataris took a fondness for Mexican music, mariachi, to the extent that this year there was a Mexican party for the Grito de Independencia and the Embassy held an event for the Aztec community, in the city ​​you could see how it was lit up with the colors of Mexico.

“When it was the Tiger World Cup, there was popular music, mariachi and they liked it; on September 15, 16 the colors of Mexico were illuminated, there were folk dances. I had to make food for the Mexican night that was on September 15 for the Embassy and the Mexican community in Qatar, it was like for 100 people. “

Support for the Mexico National Team in Qatar

With Tigres’ visit to Qatar for the Club World Cup, Velasco learned that 500 Mexicans live in Qatar and his mission was to find those who joined the support of Tigres, since of all, only two were really feline fans.

“The Embassy contacted me because they were looking for who were fans of Tigres in Qatar, there were only two of us, we are 500 Mexicans in Qatar, but only two Tigres. We got together, we started taking some photos, we communicated Samuel (leader of Libres and Lokos) And I, he sent me blankets, t-shirts, and we did a WhatsApp group to make a cheer, to see who wanted to join, there were people who left their colors behind … the community agreed to support Tigres by supporting Mexico“he recalled.

Around 80 Mexican fans gathered and now for the World Cup there could be moreThe idea is that the Mexicans who are in Qatar can be an animation group for El Tri.