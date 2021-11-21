Qatar 2021 Formula 1 Grand Prix

Follow the minute by minute of the Qatar Grand Prix; Max Verstappen was suspended with five spots; Checo starts from site 11; you have all F1 in Star +

Lap 3 of 57: Verstappen passes Gasly and the next one, he passes Alonso and it is already P2. Hamilton goes P1 4 seconds behind Max.

START OF RACE: Hamilton kept the lead while Alonso managed to pass Gasly on P2. Max Verstappen went from P7 to P4. Checo Pérez from P11 to P9.

So they will start:

The Qatar Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the season Formula 1It will be key in terms of the drivers ‘championship as well as the constructors’ championship.

Lewis Hamilton will start from pole, and you will benefit even more, after making yourself known sanction to current leader of the championship, the Dutch Max verstappen, who did not respect the double yellow flags during qualifying on Saturday.

Sergio Perez will have to overcome several positions to score points. Getty Images

As for the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, is preceded by a bad qualifying day. The Red Bull driver will have to battle to score points, as he will start from eleventh position in the Qatari prize.

The last time that Checo Pérez failed to advance to Q3 was at the Netherlands Grand Prix, where he qualified in sixteenth position. This prompted the Austrian team to perform a power unit change on the RB16B and depart from the pitlane.