Qatar 2021 Formula 1 Grand Prix

Follow the minute by minute of the Qatar Grand Prix; Max Verstappen was suspended with five spots; Checo starts from site 11

LEWIS HAMILTON WINS THE CATAR GP.

HAMILTON VERSTAPPEN ALONSO Czech Pérez

ABANDONMENT OF VALTTERI BOTTAS. Red Bull will deduct points from Mercedes in the constructors’ championship.

Checo Pérez passes Stroll and then Ocon. Esteban gave the Mexican a lot of battle, but in the end Pérez got the P5. Norris P4 and Alonso P3 remain.

Checo Pérez fell to P7. The Mexican will have to work to get to the podium.

PITS STOPS: Red Bull, after seeing what happened to Bottas, do not risk going to a stop and stop their pilots. Mercedes does the same on the next lap (43rd) and they stop Hamilton. All with a medium tire by the end of the race.

Lap 34/57: Puncture for Valtteri Bottas! The Finnish rider had all those turns with a medium tire and the rubber didn’t hold any longer. Loses many positions, time and who knows if something broke on the flat bottom of the Mercedes. Pirelli warned that going to just one stop would be tough.

Lap 29/57: Checo Pérez passes Alonso on P4. Bottas is P3 but must stop in the pits.

Checo Pérez and Fernando Alonso fighting for the Asturian’s P4 position. They recovered many positions when the rest of the pelon began to go to the pits. But it has been a long race for the Mexican.

PITS: Hamilton kept P1; Verstappen kept P2; Checo Pérez fell to P12. All with hard rim.

Lap 16/57: Checo Pérez passes to P4 after passing Norris. For his part, Bottas also advances and is P6.

Hamilton picks up the pace and walks away from Max Verstappen. Checo Pérez is P5 attacking Lando Norris.

Lap 8 of 57: Checo Pérez passes Sainz and on the next lap, he passes Ocon. The Mexican is P6.

Checo Pérez passed Tsunoda, now the Mexican is P8. Attack Carlos Sainz Jr.

Lap 3 of 57: Verstappen passes Gasly and the next one, he passes Alonso and it is already P2. Hamilton goes P1 4 seconds behind Max.

START OF RACE: Hamilton kept the lead while Alonso managed to pass Gasly on P2. Max Verstappen went from P7 to P4. Checo Pérez from P11 to P9.

So they will start:

The Qatar Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the season Formula 1It will be key in terms of the drivers ‘championship as well as the constructors’ championship.

Lewis Hamilton will start from pole, and you will benefit even more, after making yourself known sanction to current leader of the championship, the Dutch Max verstappen, who did not respect the double yellow flags during qualifying on Saturday.

Sergio Perez will have to overcome several positions to score points. Getty Images

As for the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, is preceded by a bad qualifying day. The Red Bull driver will have to battle to score points, as he will start from eleventh position in the Qatari prize.

The last time that Checo Pérez failed to advance to Q3 was at the Netherlands Grand Prix, where he qualified in sixteenth position. This prompted the Austrian team to perform a power unit change on the RB16B and depart from the pitlane.