Puebla vs Chivas (2-2). The Strip advances on penalties to the Quarterfinals

In a dramatic match to define who advances to Quarter finals, Puebla received Chivas in the Repechage and after drawing two goals in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, the Strip ended up classifying the League after winning in penalty shootout.

The hero of the penalty shoot-out was the goalkeeper Anthony Silva, who cut the last charge to Alejandro Mayorga, when the definition went to sudden death.

The definition from the eleven steps ended 6-5 in favor of the poblanos, where Carlos Cisneros, Cesar Huerta and Mayorga they failed for the Guadalajara and only Daniel Álvarez and Javier Salas they wandered through the locals.

The Puebla of Nicolas Larcamón It is a team with a star, one of those capable of showing its brilliance in complex moments, as happened in the Repechage against Chivas, the club savored the move to the Liguilla until minute 89 and that in the end crowned a bad semester with the elimination.

A last minute goal kept the angry dream, which will now seek to repeat the feat of the previous semester where they reached the Semifinals by the hand of Anthony Silva, who saved three penalties.

The Poblano angel flew to put back one of the most humble clubs in the MX League on the Big party.

BRIZUELA LEADED THE WAY

The team red and white had an unbeatable start, since in addition to taking the game to the middle of the Puebla court He was able to go to the front barely six minutes after a well-woven play that Isaac Brizuela finished.

The little rabbit he got to the center of the field and there he found a ball that he arranged to release a low shot, unattainable for Anthony Silva, so much so that he gave the weapons to Michel Leaño to manage the match, although an oversight ruined everything.

The herd tried to be smart, to maintain control of the ball instead of retreating, but his strategy was disarmed with an innocent penalty of Gilberto Sepulveda upon Cristian Tabó on the edge of the area. Of course, despite the fact that the rojiblancos claimed it.

Tabó, who took the leader’s post Before the multiple exits, he took charge and charged it with a shot that he placed in the center, unstoppable for whoever it was.

THE STRIP TRYED BUT CHIVAS WAS THE ONE WHO TAKEN ADVANTAGE

Fortunately for the fans, the game changed in the second half, thanks to a Puebla more ambitious who looked for options via Javier Salas and his own Tabó, although their attempts ended up being quenched by Raúl Gudiño. It detonated a round trip that would end up being used by the visitors.

At minute 62, again appeared Brizuela, this time to send an exact center to Alejandro Mayorga placeholder image, who stretched out just to push her and unleash the madness of her thousands of fans present.

That so much again led to Marcelo Michel Leaño to ask his people to control the game instead of backing down. Order, yes, although without the pettiness for which others choose, a strategy that was very close to giving it the desired fruits, were it not for a last minute goal from Lucas Maya.

UNTIL SUDDEN DEATH

In the penalties, poblanos and rojiblanco took him to sudden death, where the failures of Cisneros, vegetable plot and Mayorga before a hulking Silva it would mark the destiny of both.