Puebla came from behind and beat Chivas on penalties to advance to the Quarterfinals

Antony silva stopped three penalties, two in sudden death so that the Puebla will go to the quarterfinals of Opening 2021, by defeating Guadalajara in the round 8-7, after the game ended tied at two goals in regular time.

Thus, the experiment of Amaury vergara it ended up being a failure, Chivas returned to stay on the shore, returned to drag his prosapia, and put a fledgling as Míchel Leaño At the bank it was a fiasco, because it simply did not advance beyond what the dismissal did achieve in a bad way Victor Manuel Vucetich.

Puebla, one of the teams that is worth less in the tournament, put heart, substance, tied in the final minutes and took the series to the penalties, who ended in sudden death, until the eighth series ended, when Lucas Maya de La Franja marked and Alex Mayorga placeholder image failed by Chivas. Consummated failure.

The substance of Chivas was rewarded with a goal by Isaac Brizuela (6 ‘) preceded by a possible foul, but Puebla had barely taken a breath and taking advantage of the lack of order from Guadalajara, Pablo Parra He entered the area “eating” “Tiba” Sepúlveda who gave him a penalty that Cristian Tabó scored (18 ‘). The game was opened based on disorder, had a Chivas, tubes two Puebla. There was no success.

The Strip insisted, perhaps it deserved better luck, but who had the ounce was Brizuela who in a large cut left the center only for the entrance of Alejandro Mayorga placeholder image who with an accurate header put Chivas ahead (62 ‘).

–

Puebla went to the front, Chiva had held back for years until Leaño put his team in his area, which went wrong because the central defender Crazy Noya equalized with a header (88 ‘). The game went to penalties, until sudden death where the goalkeeper Antony silva was the hero to stop the shot of Mayorga.

READ ALSO: Max Verstappen surrenders to Lewis Hamilton: I don’t expect miracles