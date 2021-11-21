Preventive Medicine, leader in quality and patient safety

Preventive Medicine is imposed as one of the most necessary services. And it is that after the pandemic, the importance of public health is clear. Therefore, this Service “must be a leader at the hospital level as a central service, both for quality and for patient safety,” he highlights. Cristina Fernandez Perez, Head of the Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health of the Santiago de Compostela University Complex (CHUS), whose work has been recognized in the Best In Class Awards 2021. Together with Eloína Núñez, CHUS manager, Fernández collected the award from the hand of Angel Gil, Ana Hernando, from GSK, and Julio García Comesaña, Galician Health Minister.

Fernández tells Gaceta Médica that they have strategic plans in place for the next four years. “We really want it to be a leading service within the hospital and reinforce the area of ​​patient safety and quality and the research area”, He urges.

Precisely, the Preventive Medicine service is preparing a new project to give research support. The intention is “to support both our own research and to support the rest of the services with epidemiology and methodology.”

COVID-19 vaccines, a scientific milestone

Thanks to innovation, it has been possible to maintain the quality of patient care during the pandemic. “The vaccine has been the scientific milestone of these two years, having achieved it and also having such a high effectiveness ”, assures Fernández.

However, the Preventive Medicine service has encountered difficulties, above all, in “coordination with nursing and with management” when it comes to establish massive vaccination circuits to minimize risks to the population and health personnel.

Once the first obstacles have been overcome, vaccination should be promoted as an effective preventive measure to defeat any infectious disease. And Fernández considers that they should be established good coverage protocols, above all, in the adult population, who believe that it is necessary to “reinforce and increase”.

In the same way, to these protocols must be added the need to provide the patient with training and information: “The health education it is a very important factor ”, indicates Fernández.

For its part, Ana Hernando, director of institutional relations for the vaccines area of ​​GSK, highlights the “essential work” of the Service in vaccinating COVID of the most vulnerable, who “today are better protected against this disease.”

